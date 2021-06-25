SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the XAV-9500ES - the Mobile ES™ lineup's first in-car media receiver with high-res audio capabilities. With a sleek, high definition 10.1-inch display, the 9500ES offers high quality sound, customizable audio features and Sony's first wireless Apple CarPlay 1 and Android Auto™ 2 connections.

Sony Electronics Welcomes New XAV-9500ES In-car Media Receiver to its Premium Mobile ES™ Lineup

"Sony's Mobile ES series raised the bar for the premium in-car listening experience when it was previously introduced and it continues to impress our customers," said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. "With the addition of this new receiver, we add even further depth to this impressive lineup."

The receiver's exciting new features include:

High-Quality Sound

High-resolution Audio Compatible: Enjoy the subtle nuances of studio-quality sound with high-resolution audio. The 9500ES supports a variety of high-resolution audio codecs including native 192 kHz / 24-bit WAV, FLAC, ALAC audio files, and DSD (22.4MHz) files via 192 kHz / 24-bit PCM conversion. LDAC enables Bluetooth ® streaming of all these codecs with exceptional sound quality.

Enjoy the subtle nuances of studio-quality sound with high-resolution audio. The 9500ES supports a variety of high-resolution audio codecs including native 192 kHz / 24-bit WAV, FLAC, ALAC audio files, and DSD (22.4MHz) files via 192 kHz / 24-bit PCM conversion. LDAC enables Bluetooth ® streaming of all these codecs with exceptional sound quality. ESS Digital-to-Analog Converter : Experience the same caliber of sound typically reserved for high-end home audio products. With the ESS DAC chip, a premium D/A converter that provides optimum quality for all digital music files, the 9500ES offers high performance processing and eliminated timing jitter for unprecedented dynamic range and low harmonic distortion.

: Experience the same caliber of sound typically reserved for high-end home audio products. With the ESS DAC chip, a premium D/A converter that provides optimum quality for all digital music files, the 9500ES offers high performance processing and eliminated timing jitter for unprecedented dynamic range and low harmonic distortion. Built-in Premium 4-channel Class A/B Amplifier: To provide unmatched audio quality, the dedicated power circuit is designed for left and right channel amplification, while the overall amplifier block includes updated circuit configurations, patterns and components that minimize interference. Together with the electric volume circuit utilizing a select audio IC with less distortion and noise, customers can enjoy smooth highs, tight bass, wide dynamic range and more accurate sound stage.

To provide unmatched audio quality, the dedicated power circuit is designed for left and right channel amplification, while the overall amplifier block includes updated circuit configurations, patterns and components that minimize interference. Together with the electric volume circuit utilizing a select audio IC with less distortion and noise, customers can enjoy smooth highs, tight bass, wide dynamic range and more accurate sound stage. Optimum Audio Components : Carefully selected components ensure superb quality sound. The dedicated choke coil in the power supply block features powerful bass while filtering unwanted frequencies, for controlled and dynamic audio reproduction. Audiophile-grade high polymer solid electrolytic capacitors (FT CAP2), custom-made for Sony's high-end products, deliver stable power to the ESS D/A converter for clear and tight bass, while multi-layer polymer capacitors ensure low overall harmonic distortion and natural sound.

: Carefully selected components ensure superb quality sound. The dedicated choke coil in the power supply block features powerful bass while filtering unwanted frequencies, for controlled and dynamic audio reproduction. Audiophile-grade high polymer solid electrolytic capacitors (FT CAP2), custom-made for Sony's high-end products, deliver stable power to the ESS D/A converter for clear and tight bass, while multi-layer polymer capacitors ensure low overall harmonic distortion and natural sound. Anti-resonance Dual-layer Chassis : The dual-layer design of the chassis separates analogue and digital circuitry, preventing electro-magnetic noise for uncompromised sound quality. The lower layer stores circuit boards, which are dedicated to the audio and analogue process, and the fully shielded upper layer separates the digital circuit boards.

: The dual-layer design of the chassis separates analogue and digital circuitry, preventing electro-magnetic noise for uncompromised sound quality. The lower layer stores circuit boards, which are dedicated to the audio and analogue process, and the fully shielded upper layer separates the digital circuit boards. Sound Customization: The high grade 192 kHz / 24-bit DSP offers pristine sound processing and time alignment down to a remarkable 1 cm for each of the 6 addressable channels 3. A 14-band EQ lets customers adjust the overall sound to their music or taste, and each of the 6 channels features independent 8-band parametric EQ to get optimum performance across different speaker configurations. Together with the 3-zone crossover, users can dial in the perfect match of front, rear and subwoofers.

High-Definition Display

10.1-inch Gapless Anti-glare Capacitive Touchscreen: Now updated with a 10.1" high-definition LCD panel and optically gapless design, it boasts best-in-class picture quality while assuring safer and easier operation. Unlike a conventional display, the LCD is bonded directly to the protective glass touch layer with a transparent adhesive. The result is an extremely precise touch experience along with enhanced contrast and visual performance.

Now updated with a 10.1" high-definition LCD panel and optically gapless design, it boasts best-in-class picture quality while assuring safer and easier operation. Unlike a conventional display, the LCD is bonded directly to the protective glass touch layer with a transparent adhesive. The result is an extremely precise touch experience along with enhanced contrast and visual performance. HD Graphical User Interface : The 1280 x 720 HD touchscreen offers an enhanced user interface, featuring simple and clean graphics, high-contrast "Mobile ES" color scheme and customizable wallpaper and icon positionings.

: The 1280 x 720 HD touchscreen offers an enhanced user interface, featuring simple and clean graphics, high-contrast "Mobile ES" color scheme and customizable wallpaper and icon positionings. Ultra-sleek "Floating" Display:The sturdy and adjustable mount now works in four directions. With flexible installation options and space-friendly single-DIN rear chassis, it can be installed in a variety of vehicles. 4

Smart Connectivity

Wire-Free Smartphone Connectivity: Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and the supplied GPS antenna, users can leave their smartphone in their pocket and still access full device integration.

Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and the supplied GPS antenna, users can leave their smartphone in their pocket and still access full device integration. Wireless Apple CarPlay: Apple CarPlay integrates iPhone with the car audio's display and controls, enabling users to make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic and more while the driver stays focused on the road. Supporting third-party navigation apps, Apple CarPlay provides even more choices to get to the destination. 5

Apple CarPlay integrates iPhone with the car audio's display and controls, enabling users to make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic and more while the driver stays focused on the road. Supporting third-party navigation apps, Apple CarPlay provides even more choices to get to the destination. 5 Wireless Android Auto™:Designed with safety and convenience in mind, Android Auto is a simpler way to use a smartphone with the car's display. Drivers can talk to Google on Android Auto and stay connected, entertained and informed while keeping their eyes on the road. Just say "Hey Google" or press the voice control button on the 9500ES. 5

Seamless Usability

USB Type-C ® Compatible Rear Connection Terminals: USB Type-C terminal is available for any compatible device, allowing high-current charge up to 3A.

USB Type-C terminal is available for any compatible device, allowing high-current charge up to 3A. Quick Wake Up: With the quick wake up feature, customers are ready to go right after turning on the ignition. 6

With the quick wake up feature, customers are ready to go right after turning on the ignition. 6 Rear View Camera Ready with Adjustable Parking Guidelines: Customers can see the images of up to three connected cameras when they shift the vehicle's transmission lever to the reverse position or tap the dedicated icons on the home screen.

Customers can see the images of up to three connected cameras when they shift the vehicle's transmission lever to the reverse position or tap the dedicated icons on the home screen. Ergonomically Designed Physical Key Terminal and Customizable Large Front Keys:The ergonomically designed physical key terminal gives instant access to basic operations to minimize distractions behind the wheel. Two customizable large keys are also available that users can assign various functions like Mute, Display Off, Source, Home, etc.

Extensibility

iDatalink ® Maestro ® Compatible 7 : iDatalink ® Maestro ® compatibility connects the 9500ES to the vehicle's onboard computer, turning it into a customized display for factory-equipped functions and features. Users can interact with vehicle infotainment and information directly on the 10.1" touchscreen.

iDatalink ® Maestro ® compatibility connects the 9500ES to the vehicle's onboard computer, turning it into a customized display for factory-equipped functions and features. Users can interact with vehicle infotainment and information directly on the 10.1" touchscreen. Enhanced 5V 3-pre Out Connectivity:For future expandability, the 5V 3-pre out connectivity allows customers to build a full acoustic system, including a newly available stereo subwoofer connection, and a 4-channel stereo amplification for even louder and more powerful sound reproduction.

Pricing and Availability:The XAV-9500ES will be available in November 2021 for a suggested retail price of $1,299.99, including a three-year warranty. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/all-car-marine-audio/p/xav9500es.

About Sony Electronics Inc.Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Apple, iPad, iPhone, iPod, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Wireless connection available depending on your county or region. Learn more at www.apple.com/ios/carplay. 2 USB connection requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and on Android-compatible smartphones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher. Wireless connection available depending on your device, country or region. Learn more at: https://support.google.com/androidauto/answer/6348019?hl=en&ref_topic=6348027. Android Auto may not be available on all devices and is not available in all countries or regions. Google, Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. 3 4 speakers + 2 subwoofers via pre-out. 4 When installing, ensure access to vehicle's original equipment and make sure the unit does not obstruct your field of vision. For details, consult your installation specialist beforehand. 5 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. 6 Less than 6.5 seconds. Time measured approximately until safety caution is displayed. 7 Maestro ® RR or Maestro ® RR2 required (sold separately). Features vary by vehicle. For details, visit http://maestro.idatalink.com/. iDatalink ® Maestro ® is a registered trademark of Automotive Data Solutions Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-electronics-welcomes-new-xav-9500es-in-car-media-receiver-to-its-premium-mobile-es-lineup-301320099.html

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.