Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sony Electronics Welcomes New XAV-9500ES In-car Media Receiver To Its Premium Mobile ES™ Lineup

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the XAV-9500ES - the Mobile ES™ lineup's first in-car media receiver with high-res audio capabilities. With a sleek, high definition 10.1-inch display, the 9500ES offers high quality sound, customizable audio features and Sony's first wireless Apple CarPlay 1 and Android Auto™ 2 connections.

Sony Electronics Welcomes New XAV-9500ES In-car Media Receiver to its Premium Mobile ES™ Lineup

"Sony's Mobile ES series raised the bar for the premium in-car listening experience when it was previously introduced and it continues to impress our customers," said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. "With the addition of this new receiver, we add even further depth to this impressive lineup."

The receiver's exciting new features include:

High-Quality Sound

  • High-resolution Audio Compatible: Enjoy the subtle nuances of studio-quality sound with high-resolution audio. The 9500ES supports a variety of high-resolution audio codecs including native 192 kHz / 24-bit WAV, FLAC, ALAC audio files, and DSD (22.4MHz) files via 192 kHz / 24-bit PCM conversion. LDAC enables Bluetooth ® streaming of all these codecs with exceptional sound quality.
  • ESS Digital-to-Analog Converter: Experience the same caliber of sound typically reserved for high-end home audio products. With the ESS DAC chip, a premium D/A converter that provides optimum quality for all digital music files, the 9500ES offers high performance processing and eliminated timing jitter for unprecedented dynamic range and low harmonic distortion.
  • Built-in Premium 4-channel Class A/B Amplifier:To provide unmatched audio quality, the dedicated power circuit is designed for left and right channel amplification, while the overall amplifier block includes updated circuit configurations, patterns and components that minimize interference. Together with the electric volume circuit utilizing a select audio IC with less distortion and noise, customers can enjoy smooth highs, tight bass, wide dynamic range and more accurate sound stage.
  • Optimum Audio Components: Carefully selected components ensure superb quality sound. The dedicated choke coil in the power supply block features powerful bass while filtering unwanted frequencies, for controlled and dynamic audio reproduction. Audiophile-grade high polymer solid electrolytic capacitors (FT CAP2), custom-made for Sony's high-end products, deliver stable power to the ESS D/A converter for clear and tight bass, while multi-layer polymer capacitors ensure low overall harmonic distortion and natural sound.
  • Anti-resonance Dual-layer Chassis: The dual-layer design of the chassis separates analogue and digital circuitry, preventing electro-magnetic noise for uncompromised sound quality. The lower layer stores circuit boards, which are dedicated to the audio and analogue process, and the fully shielded upper layer separates the digital circuit boards.
  • Sound Customization: The high grade 192 kHz / 24-bit DSP offers pristine sound processing and time alignment down to a remarkable 1 cm for each of the 6 addressable channels 3. A 14-band EQ lets customers adjust the overall sound to their music or taste, and each of the 6 channels features independent 8-band parametric EQ to get optimum performance across different speaker configurations. Together with the 3-zone crossover, users can dial in the perfect match of front, rear and subwoofers.

High-Definition Display

  • 10.1-inch Gapless Anti-glare Capacitive Touchscreen:Now updated with a 10.1" high-definition LCD panel and optically gapless design, it boasts best-in-class picture quality while assuring safer and easier operation. Unlike a conventional display, the LCD is bonded directly to the protective glass touch layer with a transparent adhesive. The result is an extremely precise touch experience along with enhanced contrast and visual performance.
  • HD Graphical User Interface: The 1280 x 720 HD touchscreen offers an enhanced user interface, featuring simple and clean graphics, high-contrast "Mobile ES" color scheme and customizable wallpaper and icon positionings.
  • Ultra-sleek "Floating" Display:The sturdy and adjustable mount now works in four directions. With flexible installation options and space-friendly single-DIN rear chassis, it can be installed in a variety of vehicles. 4

Smart Connectivity

  • Wire-Free Smartphone Connectivity:Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and the supplied GPS antenna, users can leave their smartphone in their pocket and still access full device integration.
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay:Apple CarPlay integrates iPhone with the car audio's display and controls, enabling users to make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic and more while the driver stays focused on the road. Supporting third-party navigation apps, Apple CarPlay provides even more choices to get to the destination. 5
  • Wireless Android Auto™:Designed with safety and convenience in mind, Android Auto is a simpler way to use a smartphone with the car's display. Drivers can talk to Google on Android Auto and stay connected, entertained and informed while keeping their eyes on the road. Just say "Hey Google" or press the voice control button on the 9500ES. 5

Seamless Usability

  • USB Type-C ® Compatible Rear Connection Terminals:USB Type-C terminal is available for any compatible device, allowing high-current charge up to 3A.
  • Quick Wake Up:With the quick wake up feature, customers are ready to go right after turning on the ignition. 6
  • Rear View Camera Ready with Adjustable Parking Guidelines: Customers can see the images of up to three connected cameras when they shift the vehicle's transmission lever to the reverse position or tap the dedicated icons on the home screen.
  • Ergonomically Designed Physical Key Terminal and Customizable Large Front Keys:The ergonomically designed physical key terminal gives instant access to basic operations to minimize distractions behind the wheel. Two customizable large keys are also available that users can assign various functions like Mute, Display Off, Source, Home, etc.

Extensibility

  • iDatalink ® Maestro ® Compatible 7 :iDatalink ® Maestro ® compatibility connects the 9500ES to the vehicle's onboard computer, turning it into a customized display for factory-equipped functions and features. Users can interact with vehicle infotainment and information directly on the 10.1" touchscreen.
  • Enhanced 5V 3-pre Out Connectivity:For future expandability, the 5V 3-pre out connectivity allows customers to build a full acoustic system, including a newly available stereo subwoofer connection, and a 4-channel stereo amplification for even louder and more powerful sound reproduction.

Pricing and Availability:The XAV-9500ES will be available in November 2021 for a suggested retail price of $1,299.99, including a three-year warranty. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/all-car-marine-audio/p/xav9500es.

About Sony Electronics Inc.Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Apple, iPad, iPhone, iPod, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Wireless connection available depending on your county or region. Learn more at www.apple.com/ios/carplay. 2 USB connection requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and on Android-compatible smartphones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher. Wireless connection available depending on your device, country or region. Learn more at: https://support.google.com/androidauto/answer/6348019?hl=en&ref_topic=6348027. Android Auto may not be available on all devices and is not available in all countries or regions. Google, Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. 3 4 speakers + 2 subwoofers via pre-out. 4 When installing, ensure access to vehicle's original equipment and make sure the unit does not obstruct your field of vision. For details, consult your installation specialist beforehand. 5 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. 6 Less than 6.5 seconds. Time measured approximately until safety caution is displayed. 7 Maestro ® RR or Maestro ® RR2 required (sold separately). Features vary by vehicle. For details, visit http://maestro.idatalink.com/. iDatalink ® Maestro ® is a registered trademark of Automotive Data Solutions Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-electronics-welcomes-new-xav-9500es-in-car-media-receiver-to-its-premium-mobile-es-lineup-301320099.html

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
789
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Android Smartphones#Media Receiver#Sony Electronics Inc#Premium Mobile Es#Wav#Alac#Dsd#Pcm#Ldac#Bluetooth#Ess Digital#Audiophile#Dsp#Eq#Lcd#Ultra#Gps#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
Related
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Sony's WH-1000XM3 premium headphones drop to $189.99

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Sony WH-1000XM3 might be 3 years old now but this model is still among the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. Some people even prefer them to the newest model due to the better battery life, and consumer-friendly sound.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

TCL Brings Innovation and Elegance to the U.S. With Premium 20 Series Smartphone Lineup

TCL, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, announced the availability of three 20 Series smartphones — the TCL 20 Pro 5G, the TCL 20S and the TCL 20 SE — in the United States, along with the TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 true wireless earbuds. The trio of mobile devices provide high-resolution displays, stylish designs and more flagship-style smartphone features at a variety of price points, strengthening the company’s winning value, performance and innovation propositions.
BusinessFortune

Sony believes this is key for its A.I. future

Sony wants to be a leader in "ethical" artificial intelligence amid cynicism about companies using the technology for societal good. In recent years, big tech companies like Google and Facebook have promoted ethical A.I. research, in which in-house teams are given the freedom to publish papers that reveal flaws in the A.I. software of their employers and other organizations. One goal is to use the research to create better products. A paper highlighting the problems a voice-translation service has in understanding Singaporean-accented English, for instance, could spur a company to create software that works well for everyone and not just people who speak American English.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The iPhone 13 could load another mobile with its new function

One of the most annoying things is running out of battery in your mobile outside the home. Unless you carry the charger or a portable battery, you will not be able to fill the battery of your terminal, although there are always exceptions. These are those mobiles that share their energy as it could be the iPhone 13 with its new reverse charge.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Sony postpones its camera launch event

Sony announced last week that it will unveil a new camera on Wednesday, July 7. Unfortunately, that will no longer be happening. The Sony Camera official YouTube channel uploaded a short video today announcing that the announcement has been postponed. No reason was given for the decision, though they did say that a new date will be announced soon.
Video GamesNME

Sony has quietly removed Japan Studio from its official lineup

Sony has quietly removed Japan Studios from its official list of first-party developers, unofficially confirming the studio’s shift in focus. READ MORE: 20 years later, ‘Silent Hill 2’ is still a disorienting masterpiece. PushSquare initially reported on Japan Studios’ quiet removal, which happened some time last month. Japan Studios was...
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Laowa displays new lenses for Sony

Laowa showed off some new lenses and some other new gear they announced before:. The 10mm f/4.0 is a pancake lens for MFT and APS-C system cameras. LAOWA Mini FFii 85mm F5.6 Macro 2:1 Full Frame lens. LAOWA FF S 20mm F4.0 C-Dreamer SHIFT lens for Full Frame system cameras.
Hip Hoptechaeris.com

Campfire Audio adds four new models to its lineup

Campfire Audio is a new name to us and probably to you too. The company is an extension of ALO Audio which hand-builds niche audio cables and amplifiers. The same thought is being put into the earphones being offered by Campfire Audio as they are designed and hand-assembled in Portland, Oregon.
TechnologyNBC San Diego

States Bring a New Antitrust Suit Against Google Over Its Mobile App Store

A group of state attorneys general sued Google over its Play Store for Android. This is the fourth antitrust lawsuit U.S. government enforcers have filed against Google in the last year. State attorneys general are again going after Google with an antitrust lawsuit against, this time alleging the company abused...
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Qualcomm partners with ASUS for $1,499 Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

Qualcomm today surprised everyone by announcing a new special-edition smartphone targeting its fan base. The name of the smartphone is “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders”! This Snapdragon 888-based smartphone was designed by ASUS. This new smartphone features both 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz connectivity with up to 7.5 Gbps downlink and...
Electronicswhathifi.com

HiFi Rose adds a third premium streamer to its UK lineup

Soon after introducing itself to the UK in April with two premium streamers, Korean audio specialist HiFi Rose is unveiling a third: its newest RS250 network streamer, DAC and pre-amp. For those already familiar with the brand, the RS250 is billed as a more affordable alternative to the flagship RS150...
TechnologyMotorTrend Magazine

Tesla Model S Plaid Infotainment System Review: A Laptop on Wheels

Climb aboard the updated Tesla Model S, and the first thing you notice is a bright 17.0-inch touchscreen. (Well, the first thing other than the new controversial steering yoke.) Tesla designed the Model S to be drivable without having to fiddle with the infotainment screen, but indeed you must use it to access most of the car's functions and settings. Additionally, Tesla also introduced a redesigned user interface (UI), making the idea that the Tesla Model S is a laptop on wheels a somewhat accurate description. It's also one hell of a performer.
TechnologyMacdaily News

Ming-Chi Kuo: 11-inch iPad Pro to get mini-LED display upgrade next year

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple plans to deliver new mini-LED display technology to the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ next year. Currently, only the flagship 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers a mini-LED display. Sami Fathi for MacRumors:. In an investor note obtained by MacRumors today, Kuo said that alongside a new...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Review: Android’s AirPods

Google’s Pixel Buds have seen a few iterations, most of which have fallen flat on their faces. Until now, that is. The Pixel Buds A-Series—the newest and most affordable set of Pixel Buds—get a lot right. They’re comfortable, sound good, and come in at just $99. Here's What We Like.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Kuo: 2022 11-Inch iPad Pro to Feature Mini-LED Display, Not Just 12.9-Inch Model

In an investor note obtained by MacRumors today, Kuo said that alongside a new MacBook Air equipped with a mini-LED display next year, Apple is also planning to bring the display technology to both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. Apple first debuted a mini-LED display this past April in the high-end 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, but the updated 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ did not receive the new display technology.
TechnologyDigital Trends

What is Chromecast? Google’s wireless streaming tech fully explained

In 2013, Google debuted a small gadget called Chromecast. It was designed to act as a wireless link between people’s TVs and their other devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers. It was versatile and incredibly affordable, especially when compared to the streaming media devices at the time like Roku and Apple TV. It also layered a new meaning on top of an existing word: “Casting” no longer means the process of choosing actors or tossing a lure into the water; it now also describes the act of sending audio or video wirelessly to a Chromecast device.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Recharge your Apple devices with this 4-in-1 wireless charger

Joining the Apple ecosystem is easy — all devices complement one another with compatible software, chargers and proprietary technology. What isn’t as easy is keeping these powerful devices charged up for constant everyday use. Those entrenched in the Apple world use the Apple Watch on the go, a MacBook for...
Electronicshowtogeek.com

What Is OLED?

If you’re thinking of buying a new TV or smartphone, you might have seen the term “OLED” used to describe the type of display. So what exactly is OLED, what benefits does it have, and why should you choose it over other display technologies?. What Is OLED?. OLED stands for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy