Deutsche Bank Partners With Oracle to Accelerate Technology Modernization

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.