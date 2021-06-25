Deutsche Bank Partners With Oracle to Accelerate Technology Modernization

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.50).