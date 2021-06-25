Phase III Pivotal Trial Of Once Weekly Exenatide In Adolescents Aged 10-17 Shows Benefit For The Treatment Of Type 2 Diabetes

Positive results from the Phase III pivotal trial (NCT01554618) showed AstraZeneca's exenatide extended-release 2mg once weekly significantly reduced blood sugar—as measured by HbA1c—versus placebo in adolescents aged 10-17 with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

This Phase III trial is the first and only completed trial of a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) in adolescents aged 10-17 with T2D. The results were presented today at the 2021 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions.

The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that exenatide once weekly significantly reduced HbA1c from baseline compared with placebo at 24 weeks, with least squares (LS) mean changes of −0.36% and +0.49%, respectively and a between-group LS mean difference of −0.85% (P=0.012).

Data at week 24 also showed that exenatide once weekly was generally well tolerated and consistent with the existing safety profile in adults. The most common adverse events were upper respiratory tract infections (10% in the exenatide group) and abdominal pain (13% in the placebo group). Gastrointestinal disorders were reported less frequently in the exenatide once weekly group than in the placebo group (22% vs. 26%).

James Ruggles, BYDUREON Medical Lead, said: "We're greatly encouraged by these results in adolescents with type 2 diabetes. We hope that, once approved, exenatide once weekly will serve as a much needed convenient treatment option for adolescent patients."

The International Coordinating Investigator of the trial, William Tamborlane, MD, Department of Pediatrics, Yale School of Medicine, said: "T2D is a chronic disease that can lead to serious long-term issues if not adequately treated in children. The rise in frequency of this disorder in pediatric patients corresponds to the international epidemic of childhood obesity, resulting in increased insulin resistance and beta cell disfunction in adolescents. It is particularly noteworthy that no once weekly injection of a GLP-1 receptor agonist has been approved for older children or adolescents with T2D by the US Food and Drug Administration. Consequently, once weekly injections of exenatide could fill that gap in treatment options for T2D patients in this age group."

Secondary endpoints for the trial included proportion of participants with HbA1c < 7.0% at week 24, change in fasting glucose, and change in body weight. A significantly higher proportion of patients receiving exenatide once weekly met the <7% HbA1c glycemic target versus placebo (31% vs. 8.3%; P=0.02). Nonsignificant between-group LS mean differences from baseline to 24 weeks favoring exenatide once weekly versus placebo were observed for fasting glucose (-21.6 mg/dL; P=0.119) and body weight (-1.22 kg; P=0.307). Overall, the adverse events in this adolescent population were consistent with those observed in the adult population.

Exenatide extended release was first approved in the US as a once-weekly treatment for T2D in adults in January 2012, with the latest formulation BYDUREON BCise approved in October 2017. Additionally, the FDA granted AstraZeneca a priority review for its supplemental new drug application for the use of exenatide in adolescents 10-17 years old.

In the US, exenatide is currently indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with T2D.

Type 2 Diabetes

T2D is a chronic disease characterized by pathophysiologic defects leading to elevated glucose levels, or hyperglycemia. Over time, this sustained hyperglycemia contributes to further progression of the disease. The prevalence of diabetes is projected to reach 578 million people worldwide by 2030 and 700 million by 2045. T2D accounts for approximately 90%-95% of all cases of diagnosed diabetes.

The incidence of T2D in children and adolescents is increasing worldwide, possibly due to the obesity epidemic.

Phase III trial (NCT01554618)

This is a Phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, multi-center, parallel trial assessing the safety and efficacy of exenatide compared to placebo in adolescents (between the ages of 10 and <18 years) with T2D. It is the first completed trial of a once-weekly GLP-1 RA in adolescents aged 10-17 with T2D. The trial included 83 adolescents aged 10-17 treated with diet and exercise alone or in combination with an oral antidiabetic agent (metformin and/or sulfonylurea [SU]) and/or insulin. As clinical studies have demonstrated that once-weekly exenatide improved glycemic control in adults with T2D, the Phase III trial was designed to evaluate the effects of exenatide on glycemic control in adolescents aged 10-17 with T2D.

AstraZeneca in CV, Renal & Metabolism

CV (cardiovascular), renal, and metabolism (CVMD) together form one of AstraZeneca's main therapy areas, which has become a key growth driver for the Company. By following the science to understand more clearly the underlying links between the heart, kidneys, and pancreas, AstraZeneca is investing in a portfolio of medicines for organ protection and improving outcomes by slowing disease progression, reducing risks, and tackling co-morbidities. Our ambition is to modify or halt the natural course of CVMD diseases and potentially regenerate organs and restore function by continuing to deliver transformative science that improves treatment practices and CV health for millions of patients worldwide.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

