Equinox Strategy Partners' Lana Manganiello Recognized As A Top Woman Leader In California

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 15 days ago

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Strategy Partners' Director Lana J. Manganiello has been selected as a nominee for the 'Women to Watch' Award and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published earlier this week. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Southern California business community.

For over 15 years, Lana has been a force in professional service sales and sales management. She regularly advises lawyers, accountants and business managers on proven strategies for growing their practices and elevating their visibility among target audiences. On average, her clients see a return of 20 percent growth year over year.

"This recognition demonstrates the value that Lana provides to our clients 365 days a year," said Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald. "Lana's direct yet diplomatic approach garners client trust and leads to results."

A graduate of the University of California, Irvine, Lana began her career building a financial planning practice with Northwestern Mutual, advising business owners, executives and service professionals on how to best protect their assets and investments. Following this success, she moved into leadership positions within two Fortune 500 companies; first with MassMutual as a Brokerage Director, and then with The Guardian Life Insurance Company as a Managing Director. She's devoted over 10 years to coaching new and experienced service professionals on topics related to annual business planning, business development coaching/training and marketing.

In addition to her work coaching and training, Lana volunteers her time in numerous organizations throughout Southern California. She currently serves on the Leadership Advisory Board for Vista del Mar, a non-profit organization providing programs and services for children with mental health and behavioral disorders throughout LA County. She serves as a Vice President on the Board of Directors for the Counsel for Justice, LA County Bar Association's pro-bono arm, providing equal access to legal services in our community by raising funds and directly contributing at the frontlines of justice in four key areas: domestic violence, support of our veterans, immigration assistance and AIDS services. Lana serves on the Advisory Board of the Westside Family Health Center and has served for many years as a 'Big Sister' with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-strategy-partners-lana-manganiello-recognized-as-a-top-woman-leader-in-california-301320101.html

SOURCE Equinox Strategy Partners

