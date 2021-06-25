Cancel
Giant Comet Found Wandering Into Solar System

By Anna Daniels
healththoroughfare.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers have discovered that a massive object moving from the outer layers of the solar system will approach as close as Saturn’s orbit in the following decade. The comet, also known as 2014 UN271, was initially found thanks to the Dark Energy Survey (DES) – an international collaboration beginning in 2013, listed as working at Chile’s Victor Blanco Telescope and founded with the target of mapping galaxies, identifying supernovae and other mysteries regarding dark energy, a subject that is very popular nowadays.

