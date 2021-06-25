Cancel
Demand IQ Releases Spanish Language Feature For Its Solar Marketing And eCommerce Platform To Address The Underserved Hispanic Solar Market

By AIT News Desk
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand IQ is pleased to announce a Spanish language feature for its solar eCommerce software Stella. Demand IQ’s AI-powered platform allows homeowners to instantly receive customized solar savings estimates directly on solar providers’ websites and field marketing devices. Powered by Google Project Sunroof, Stella enables solar companies to increase sales...

