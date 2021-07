98 Degrees is back and the pop quartet has reunited to celebrate the summer season. "We never really officially broke up. It was just at the time, we all had different things going on," Timmons said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "In my personal life, I was starting a young family, Nick had just gotten married and we were all going in different directions. And then 9/11 sort of set that mark for us. We were together finishing a long tour, 9/11 happened and then everything was in flux. Nobody knew what was going to happen. And so we were all like, ‘All right, let’s go to our families. All of us just went in different directions and stayed there for over a decade. But it wasn’t like a breakup or anything like that."