Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Taj Named Strongest Hotel Brand In The World

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

MUMBAI, India, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) , South Asia's largest hospitality company, announced that its iconic brand, Taj, has been rated the Strongest Hotel Brand in the World by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy in its annual 'Hotels 50 2021' report. This report recognizes the most valuable and strongest hotel brands across the globe.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Indian Hotels Company, said, "This is a proud moment for the Indian hospitality industry on the global stage. Taj being rated as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand is a testament to the unwavering trust our guests have consistently placed in us and the warmth and sincere care our employees have embodied day-after-day. We will continue our endeavor to elevate the world class experiences of luxury hospitality and deliver the magic of Tajness to all our stakeholders."

Taj received an overall Brand Strength Index of 89.3 out of 100, with a corresponding AAA rating for customer familiarity, employee satisfaction and corporate reputation as well as its world-class customer service.

David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, said, "We are excited to announce Taj as the Strongest Hotel Brand in the World. A brand with a century old legacy and a custodian of the revered Indian hospitality has stood resilient inspite of the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Global travelers have relied upon and tested brands in different ways and Taj has emerged on top."

The Hotel 50 2021 report also highlighted the company's successful implementation of its R.E.S.E.T 2020 strategy, which provided a transformative framework, helping the Taj brand surmount pandemic related challenges.

To know more, click here to access the full report by Brand Finance.

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. IHCL has a portfolio of 221 hotels including 55 under development globally across 4 continents, 12 countries and in over 100 locations. These include Taj - the iconic brand for the most discerning travelers, SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels, Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels and Ginger, which is revolutionizing the lean luxe segment.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551767/Taj_Strongest_Brand.mp4 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551732/IHCL_Strongest_Hotel_Brand.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taj-named-strongest-hotel-brand-in-the-world-301320254.html

SOURCE Indian Hotels Company (IHCL)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
789
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upscale Hotels#Ihcl#The Strongest Hotel Brand#Hotels 50 2021#Director#World#Seleqtions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Customer Service
Place
Mumbai
Related
IndustryBenzinga

Huazhu Group Inks License Agreement With Porsche Design For New Hotel Brand

Huazhu Group Ltd’s (NASDAQ: HTHT) subsidiary Steigenberger Hotels AG has signed a license agreement with Porsche Lizenz- und Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG (Porsche Design) to jointly develop a new hotel brand. The joint hotel brand will be called Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels and positioned as a luxury lifestyle brand.
ChinaPosted by
KPEL 96.5

The World’s Highest Hotel, J Hotel Shanghai Tower is Open

J Hotel Shanghai Tower is open and is now the highest hotel in the world. Located in Shanghai Tower, J Hotel offers unparalleled views across all of Shanghai, China. Located on floors 101 to 120, J Hotel is not only the highest hotel in the world but it can also boast about being located inside the second-tallest building in the world.
EconomyHotel Online

Porsche Design and Steigenberger to Establish Joint Hotel Brand

Functional design and a unique brand experience are about to merge at the very highest level. Dr. Jan Becker (CEO Porsche Design Group) and Marcus Bernhardt (CEO Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality) met at the Steigenberger Icon Hotel Frankfurter Hof to sign an agreement that heralds the creation of a joint hotel brand. The intention is that “Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels” will be launched in selected international metropolises in the future. This unique hotel concept will be positioned in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Leading Hotels of the World drops loyalty programme fee

Independent luxury hotel marketing group Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) has removed the annual fee for its Leaders Club loyalty programme. The $175 annual fee has been dropped, with the group stressing that membership benefits “have not been changed”. Benefits of the programme when booking directly through LHW include...
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

Marriott unveils new look Sheraton Mianyang in China

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the opening of Sheraton Mianyang. The 342-room hotel will be the first fully transformed hotel in Asia-Pacific to bring to life the new vision of the brand as part of a worldwide transformation. Drawing on its roots as a gathering place for both locals...
Drinksvinepair.com

The Best Selling American Whiskey Brands in the World for 2021

Whiskey fans have no shortage of quality brands to explore when shopping for their next bottle, but judging by the sales numbers, two labels are reached for more often than not. According to data shared by the Spirits Business, Jack Daniels and Jim Beam are by far the best-selling American...
Retailbitcoinmagazine.com

World Famous Hotel Chain, Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, To Accept Bitcoin Payments

Starting tomorrow, July 7, the world famous Pavilions Hotels & Resorts will begin accepting payments in bitcoin, managing director Scot Toon reported. The announcement also stated that they have partnered with Coindirect in Britain to allow guests to pay in BTC while booking their stays across Europe and Asia. Customers will also have the option to purchase properties on the Thai resort island of Phuket in Japan using bitcoin.
Lifestylefranchising.com

IHG Hotels & Resorts to unveil premium voco Hotels brand to South Korea

Voco Pyeongtaek City in Gyeonggi-do province to open in 2023. The new-build 280-room urban resort voco Pyeongtaek City will also be the first upscale international hotel brand in Gyeonggi-do province when it welcomes guests in 2023. The arrangement marks the latest milestone for the premium voco™ brand, which was launched...
Beauty & Fashiontching.com

Name Brands and Teas

Online dictionaries define “name brand” as follows:. A product or item made by a famous maker or manufacturer, as opposed to by a generic manufacturer. “Brand name,” on the other hand, has a slightly different description:. A product having a well-known and usually highly regarded or marketable name. “Brand name”...
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Asia's Newest Hotel Brand, Explorar Hotels & Resorts, Launches in Koh Mook, Thailand

Leading international boutique hotel group, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, announces the launch of its new and highly anticipated hotel brand, Explorar Hotels & Resorts, with its first resort - Explorar Pawapi Koh Mook, opening on 01 October 2021. The inaugural 24 key resort sits on an unspoilt stretch of private sandy beach on the peninsula of Koh Mook Island in Southern Thailand's secluded province of Trang.
Wellsville, OHReview

The Hanger offers brand name fashions at affordable prices

WELLSVILLE–Tori Jackson always believed that no one should be unable to have nice things due to a lack of money. As one of the founders of The Cinderella Project, she believed that the inability to afford a prom dress shouldn’t prohibit a girl’s participation. Now, she has a shop in downtown Wellsville.
ApparelHypebae

These Are the World's Most Popular Sneaker Brands

Sneakerheads are by far the most enthusiastic and loyal community around, paying astronomical amounts for new editions of sneakers from their favorite brands. Everyone has their personal preference, but have you ever wondered which labels are popular outside your area?. According to The Sole Supplier‘s findings, Nike is thriving in...
Sulphur Springs, TXeasttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Hotel Wins Two Major Brand Awards

The Clarion Pointe Hotel of Sulphur Springs has been recognized with prestigious “Best of Choice” and “Ring of Honor” awards from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), franchisor of the Clarion Pointe brand. The “Best of Choice” designation is awarded to the top hotels within the company’s domestic and international...
Industryfranchising.com

Wyndham Continues Growth of Trademark Collection in Europe with Introduction in Hungary

H2 Hotel Budapest, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, Opens in Central Budapest. Located on the eastern side of the Danube River, minutes from the iconic Széchenyi Chain Bridge and within walking distance of many iconic attractions, the 157-rooom H2 Hotel Budapest is the ideal gateway for travelers looking to explore the rich history and culture of Hungary’s capital city.
Businessmspoweruser.com

Samsung trademarks Samsung Flex Note brand-name

We know the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be supporting Samsung’s S-Pen, but without pen stowage, the pen will always be a rarely used optional accessory. A new trademark by Samsung suggests the company may be working on a more specific solution for Note fans, who will not be having a specific device this year.
Designers & Collectionskiss951.com

This Designer Brand Is One Of The Fastest-Rising Baby Names

According to the Social Security Administration, “Dior” is one of the fastest-rising baby names of 2020. A favorite for both boys and girls, “Dior” is associated with the French luxury brand Christian Dior SE. “What we’ve found is that the pandemic has had an influence on baby naming. Parents are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy