DailyPay Expands UKG Technology Partnership To Help Even More Businesses Support Employee Financial Wellness
With New Integration with UKG Pro, DailyPay Now Seamlessly Connects Across UKG's HCM and Workforce Management Offerings. DailyPay, the industry-leading technology platform that's disrupting the financial system, is expanding its technology partnership with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.