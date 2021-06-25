Cancel
Exxact Corporation Expands System Line To Include New AMD Radeon™ PRO W6000 Series Workstation Graphics

FREMONT, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announces support for a wide selection of Valence™ and TENSOREX™ workstations and servers featuring the new AMD Radeon PRO W6800 and AMD Radeon PRO W6600 workstation graphics cards. These new GPU-accelerated systems allow for flexibility that researchers and designers need to deliver unmatched performance across a variety of professional applications.

Systems equipped with AMD Radeon PRO W6800 workstation graphics gain ultimate performance and reliability that professionals need to handle extra-large projects, extreme graphic workloads, and large hardware-accelerated raytracing projects. Furthermore, each GPU has 60 enhanced compute units supporting hardware-accelerated raytracing, and 32GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with ECC support.

Customers who opt for configurations with AMD Radeon PRO W6600 workstation graphics realize an optimal price-to-performance benefit for mainstream workloads, including CAD (Computer-Aided Design) and AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) applications, as well as for interactive rendering and visualization, product and automotive design, 3D modeling and animation, and more.

"We're excited to be one of the first partners to offer systems featuring these new graphics cards," said Jason Chen, Vice President at Exxact Corporation. "Our new systems equipped with the new AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series offer a wide range of solutions for professional creators and are a natural fit for many of our customers."

To view the new workstation and server models supporting the new AMD Radeon PRO W6800 and AMD Radeon PRO W6600 graphics, visit https://www.exxactcorp.com/AMD-Radeon-Pro-Solutions.

About Exxact CorporationExxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exxact-corporation-expands-system-line-to-include-new-amd-radeon-pro-w6000-series-workstation-graphics-301319975.html

SOURCE Exxact Corporation

