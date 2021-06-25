Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Nike, Virgin Galactic, CarMax

By Rob Lenihan
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

Stocks moved higher Friday as optimism was boosted by the announcement of a roughly $1 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal and a report on inflation that came in as expected.

Here are some of the top gainers for Friday:

1. Nike | Increase 14%

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get Report climbed after the sports apparel company reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates.

The company's footwear segment reported an 89% year-over-year jump in revenue to $7.95 billion as sales continued to recover from the pandemic. Apparel revenue more than doubled to $3.44 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFe9p_0afDxkDq00

Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Nike, Virgin Galactic, CarMax

Nike, Virgin Galactic, CarMax, Netflix and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Logitech Drops as Longtime Goldman Bull Downgrades on Valuation

Goldman Sachs downgraded Logitech. The investment had had a buy rating on the peripherals specialist since January 2019.

How To Improve Your Fundamental Trades

Real Money’s Chris Versace asks, what do Amazon, Disney, AT&T, Oracle and BlackBerry have in common? It’s not what you think.

2. Virgin Galactic | Increase 33%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares jumped after the Federal Aviation Administration updated the aerospace company's launch license to allow for passenger travel into space.

The decision follows a May 22 test flight from the company's launch base in Spaceport America, New Mexico, when its VMS Eve and VSS Unity reached an altitude of 55.5 miles and a top speed of Mach 3.

3. CarMax | Increase 33%

CarMax (KMX) - Get Report shares rose sharply after the used car retailer posted fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that smashed analysts' estimates.

The company reported revenue of $7.7 billion in the quarter, more than double last year’s total of $3.229 billion amid strong demand for used cars.

4. Netflix | Increase 2.3%

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report moved higher after the video-streaming service was upgraded to outperform from neutral by analysts at Credit Suisse.

The firm's analysts said they expect subscriber growth to normalize in the fourth quarter. A survey by the firm among U.S. customers reinforced the platform's competitive position and high user satisfaction.

5. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals | Increase 44.3%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) - Get Report climbed after the biopharma said it had signed an agreement in which Alora Pharmaceuticals will acquire Osmotica’s portfolio of legacy products and its manufacturing facility in Marietta, Georgia, for up to $170 million.

Both companies' boards approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
788
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmax#Carmax#Osmotica Pharmaceuticals#Logitech Drops#Goldman Bull#At T#Oracle#Blackberry#Vms Eve#Vss Unity#Nflx#Osmt#Alora Pharmaceuticals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Nike
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,966 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Benzinga

SPAC Wars: Virgin Galactic Vs. Blacksy, The Battle For Space

The hosts of Benzinga’s “SPACs Attack” held several SPAC Wars battles featuring companies in similar industries that went public or are going public via SPAC. A battle held June 17 featured Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) versus BlackSky, a company merging with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SFTW). Both companies are considered space stocks.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: PepsiCo, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs

What happens next week could cast a shadow on this entire earnings season, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday, as he unveiled his game plan for next week's action. On Monday, Cramer will be watching for updates on the COVID delta variant and the latest tensions with China, either of which could send the markets lower.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Goldman Sachs, United, Discovery and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America — Bank stocks led the market comeback on Friday as bond yields rebounded. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America climbed more than 3% each as the 10-year Treasury yield bounced 7.2 basis points to 1.36%. The benchmark yield tumbled to 1.25% at its low on Thursday, intensifying concerns about an economic slowdown.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Why Virgin Galactic Is a Better Buy Than AMC

In the last seven weeks, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock are up 177%. The big news driving shares higher is that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Virgin to carry passengers into space. At the same time, SPCE stock has the attention of Reddit’s WallStreetBets trading community. In fact,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Sunlight Financial Completes Business Combination, Will Begin Trading On NYSE As 'SUNL'

Sunlight Financial ("Sunlight"), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced the closing of its previously-announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II ("Spartan") (SPRQ) , a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"). The Business Combination was approved yesterday by Spartan's stockholders.
BusinessStreet.Com

Pfizer, Musk and SolarCity, Brit in Space – On TheStreet Friday

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report says it will seek FDA approval for a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk preps to suit up as he heads to court to defend himself against allegations he orchestrated the bailout of SolarCity, and Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) - Get Report Richard Branson suiting up in a different way – in a space suit – as he preps to head into orbit on Sunday.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Meme Stocks Like GameStop and AMC Reflect Market Reality

Gamestop (GME) - Get Report made some investors rich… and then it broke many more. Investing in AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report did the exact same thing. These two stocks represent, if not failing businesses, at least ailing ones; companies that struggled to keep up with the new economy even before the pandemic shut down large swaths of it. Yet over the past few months they have posted some of the most volatile gains and losses on the market.
Stocksinvesting.com

Charles Schwab Falls On Goldman’s Downgrade As Meme Stock Rally Fades

Investing.com – Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) dipped 2% in Thursday’s trade after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) downgraded it to neutral, shifting the stock from its ‘conviction buy’ list as the rally in meme stocks fades, leaving little room for upside. Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance sees a decline in retail volumes quarter-over-quarter...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Tesla Could Trade 'Well Beyond' $900 Price Target Says Morgan Stanley Analyst

Amid rising Chinese regulation concerns, the growing consensus is that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will face increased scrutiny in that market. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" that the firm has long expressed concern on the role of government policies, yet Morgan Stanley continues to recommend Tesla.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Bank of America, Didi, Alphabet and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM) – Bank stocks were under pressure on Thursday morning amid growing concern about the pace of the economic recovery. Shares of JPMorgan Chase slipped 2.6%, while Bank of America dropped 2.9%. Banks and other financials are typically viewed as cyclical stocks whose performance is tied to the path of the economy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy