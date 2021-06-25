From PJs To Private Jets: Hotwire And Jason Derulo Launch Nationwide Search For The Best Travel Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official! Hotels are back, and Hotwire is on a mission to take 2021 revenge-travel to new heights (literally) and level up #hotelgoals beyond Americans' wildest means and dreams. Today, as part of a new campaign, the online travel app launched a TikTok challenge in search of one upgrade-ready traveler to receive a trip worth up to $50,000 complete with private jet service. To kick off the challenge, the travel experts are calling in the big guns - teaming up with TikTok legend, musician and upgrade aficionado, Jason Derulo to help launch and judge the contest.

Here's how to enter: Follow @HotwireTravel and capture why you're ready for a getaway and where you'd rather be using #HotwireHotelGoals and creative inspiration from the one and only Jason Derulo . Transform from stay-at-home drab to hotel fab by flaunting your green screen skills and the dreamiest hotel background you can find. From your couch to a fabulous infinity pool, or your office desk to a five-star rooftop bar, the possibilities are endless - just like when you book a fancy hotel for an amazing rate on Hotwire.

Hotwire offers a whole new way to book travel with its mystery hotel deals known as "Hot Rates," which offer travelers big savings on a better experience than they thought possible. Similarly, once the contest winner selects their domestic destination of choice, Hotwire will handle the rest, including arranging a mystery luxury hotel and private jet travel for the stay.

The TikTok challenge comes as part of Hotwire's latest initiative, Book Beyond Your Wildest Means, which sets out to make the inaccessible, accessible for savvy travelers everywhere. *Beyond* giving away a wildly extravagant celebrity-worthy getaway to one lucky recipient, the campaign entails a robust programming rollout beginning in 2021 that will enable travelers to upgrade their favorite experiences at every turn. Be on the lookout for partnerships ranging from skincare to meal kits, and everything in between, designed to showcase how Hotwire fans can book - and live - beyond their wildest means.

The rationale is simple: Hotwire believes that staying at a truly great hotel shouldn't be so rare. There's no need to settle for mediocre rooms and tiny showers just because you're a budget boss. When travelers use the Hotwire app, they can unlock better hotels in better locations with better details they'll actually want to share on their social feeds - all for the price they might have paid for a less-great hotel. So why book a cheap hotel, when you can book an expensive hotel for cheap on Hotwire?

What's more, a recent survey by Hotwire found that while luxury hotel rooms star in the majority of millennials' travel fantasies as they begin to hit the road again, nearly 60 percent 1 have never stayed in a five-star hotel. Hotwire is ready to change that this summer as the world opens its doors to travelers once again.

About Jason Derulo: Forward-thinking, genre-defying, and massively creative, Jason Derulo has staked his claim as one of the most dynamic forces on the global pop landscape. Since breaking through with his five-times-platinum single "Whatcha Say," the award-winning singer/songwriter has sold more than 200 million records worldwide. His latest triumphs include emerging as one of TikTok's most influential users, boasting the 11th overall biggest account on the video-sharing platform.

