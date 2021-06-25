Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Missfresh Limited Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

BEIJING, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") (MF) , an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 21,000,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), at US$13 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$273 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents three Class B ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today under the ticker symbol "MF."

In addition, the Company has granted to the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,150,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Haitong International Securities Company Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, AMTD Global Markets Limited, ICBC International Securities Limited, Needham & Company, LLC, China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Limited, ABCI Securities Company Limited, GF Securities (Hong Kong) Brokerage Limited, Futu Inc., and Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited are acting as underwriters for the offering.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLCAttention: Broadridge Financial Solutions1155 Long Island Avenue, EdgewoodNew York, NY 11717, United StatesTelephone: 1-866-803-9204Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.Attention: Prospectus DepartmentBroadridge, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Bays 4-9, EdgewoodNew York, NY 11717, United StatesTelephone: +1 800 831-9146Email: prospectus@citi.com

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited29th Floor, One International Finance Centre, 1 Harbour View StreetCentral, Hong Kong, China,Telephone: +852-2872-2000Email: g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn

China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) LimitedAttention: Investment Banking DepartmentUnits 8107-08, Level 81, International Commerce Centre1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong KongTelephone: +852 2287 1686Email: dl-CRSyndicate@chinarenaissance.com

About Missfresh Limited

Missfresh Limited is an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry. The Company invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through the "Missfresh" mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 39 minutes on average

Leveraging its core capabilities, Missfresh launched an intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. Missfresh has also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their business in a digital way.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.missfresh.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Missfresh LimitedInvestor Relations Tel: +86 (10) 5954-4422 Email: ir@missfresh.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.Jenny CaiTel: +86 (10) 6508-0677Email: missfresh@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. Brandi PiacenteTel: +1-212-481-2050Email: missfresh@tpg-ir.com

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
790
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Finance#The Company#American#Hk Rrb Co#Gf Securities Lrb#Futu Inc#Tiger Brokers#Nz#United Statestelephone#Departmentbroadridge#Ny 11717#International Commerce#Dmw#Mini Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InterCure Provides An Update On Its NASDAQ Listing

TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd . (TSX: INCR.U, TASE: INCR)(dba Canndoc)(the " Company") is pleased to announce that further to its confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") of its 20F registration statement on April 20, 2021, it will publicly file its 20F registration statement the week of July 11. The Company has also applied to list its common shares (the " Common Shares") on the NASDAQ Capital Market (" NASDAQ") under the trading symbol "INCR", pending the public filing of the 20F registration statement and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. The Company expects that the Common Shares will commence trading on the NASDAQ during the last week of July 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - DIDI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) : (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 30, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 7, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Prices 4M Share IPO at $5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SNTG”.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Awalé Resources Issues Payment Shares Under MOU Drill For Equity

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that it has received Exchange approval and has issued 2,223,016 payment shares in settlement of $179,689.75 in drilling services pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Geodrill Limited (TSX: GEO, " Geodrill") as announced April 12, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (AGRI) Prices 2.72M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), today announced the pricing of an initial public offering of 2,719,999 units, each consisting of one common share and one Series A warrant to purchase one common share, at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.6 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 407,999 units, which consists of an aggregate amount of 407,999 common shares and/or Series A warrants to purchase up to 407,999 common shares, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. To Issue Second Quarter 2021 Results And Hold Investor Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of stock market trading on August 5, 2021. Members of Eagle Bulk's senior management team will host a teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021 to discuss the results.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SMART Global Holdings Announces Pricing Of Proposed Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares By Selling Shareholders

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") ( Nasdaq: SGH) today announced the pricing of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 of its ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders affiliated with Silver Lake (the "Selling Shareholders") at a price to the public of $51.00 per share. The Company is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Sunlight Financial Completes Business Combination, Will Begin Trading On NYSE As 'SUNL'

Sunlight Financial ("Sunlight"), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced the closing of its previously-announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II ("Spartan") (SPRQ) , a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"). The Business Combination was approved yesterday by Spartan's stockholders.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (APO) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACRO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "ACRO.U" commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "ACRO" and "ACRO WS," respectively.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on August 5, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Reverse Stock Split

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box ®, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-1,500 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock, leaving the Company with only about 1.6 million issued and outstanding shares. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on the OTCQB at the opening of the market on Monday, July 12, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Total Specialties USA And Mighty Distributing System Enter New Partnership

LINDEN, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Specialties USA is proud to announce a new partnership with auto parts wholesaler, Mighty Distributing System (Mighty Auto Parts), a leader in automotive aftermarket products and services. The TotalEnergies range of lubricants will be available in the Mighty network and will initially focus primarily on the Quartz Ineo & Quartz 9000 sub-ranges, designed for light vehicles and which exceed the most demanding requirements for European OEMs.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

CARLOTZ INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ; LOTZW) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CarLotz class action lawsuit. The CarLotz class action lawsuit was commenced on July 8, 2021 and charges CarLotz and certain of CarLotz's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The CarLotz class action lawsuit, Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-05906, was filed in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Ronnie Abrams.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Full Truck. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States Supreme Court for the County of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report securities pursuant or traceable to the Company's initial public offering, which commenced on or about January 23, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"). Investors have until September 6th, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates MDC Partners Inc.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- URGENT: STOCKHOLDER VOTE SET FOR July 26, 2021. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC" or the "Company") (MDCA) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed stock-for -stock combination with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"). The terms of the recently-amended merger agreement will result in current MDC shareholders retaining 31% of the equity of the combined company, with Stagwell receiving share consideration equal to 69% of the new entity. Including Stagwell's current ownership of MDC shares, Stagwell is still expected to gain control of approximately 74% of the post-transaction combined company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of DiDi Global Inc. F/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. - DIDI

NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of. DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIDI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether DiDi...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc (RNAZ) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) an emerging RNA oncology company, created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy