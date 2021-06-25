Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH's Second Quarter 2021 results will be released on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company's website at www.umh.reit , in the Financials section.

To participate in the webcast, select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company's website at www.umh.reit , in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. It will be available until November 1, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10157187. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available on the Company's website, www.umh.reit .

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 127 manufactured home communities with approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

# # # # #

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
789
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umh Properties#Webcast#Umh Properties#Inc#Reit#Company#Www Umh Reit#Umh Properties Inc#Nelli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InterCure Provides An Update On Its NASDAQ Listing

TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd . (TSX: INCR.U, TASE: INCR)(dba Canndoc)(the " Company") is pleased to announce that further to its confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") of its 20F registration statement on April 20, 2021, it will publicly file its 20F registration statement the week of July 11. The Company has also applied to list its common shares (the " Common Shares") on the NASDAQ Capital Market (" NASDAQ") under the trading symbol "INCR", pending the public filing of the 20F registration statement and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. The Company expects that the Common Shares will commence trading on the NASDAQ during the last week of July 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.64 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important August 2 Deadline In Securities Class Action - FREQ

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) - Get Report between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 2, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Frequency...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HRT Financial LP Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 151,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on August 5, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Sunlight Financial Completes Business Combination, Will Begin Trading On NYSE As 'SUNL'

Sunlight Financial ("Sunlight"), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced the closing of its previously-announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II ("Spartan") (SPRQ) , a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"). The Business Combination was approved yesterday by Spartan's stockholders.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SMART Global Holdings Announces Pricing Of Proposed Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares By Selling Shareholders

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") ( Nasdaq: SGH) today announced the pricing of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 of its ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders affiliated with Silver Lake (the "Selling Shareholders") at a price to the public of $51.00 per share. The Company is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

On Friday, July 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (CBT) - Get Report declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call

TYLER, Texas, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - Get Report, the holding company for Southside Bank, announced today it will release its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, July 23, 2021. Southside will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CST.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates MDC Partners Inc.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- URGENT: STOCKHOLDER VOTE SET FOR July 26, 2021. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC" or the "Company") (MDCA) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed stock-for -stock combination with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"). The terms of the recently-amended merger agreement will result in current MDC shareholders retaining 31% of the equity of the combined company, with Stagwell receiving share consideration equal to 69% of the new entity. Including Stagwell's current ownership of MDC shares, Stagwell is still expected to gain control of approximately 74% of the post-transaction combined company.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Of $0.71 Per Share

DALLAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) announces net earnings of $1,880,378 or $0.73 per share for the three months ending June 30, 2021, compared to $1,833,896 or $0.71 per share for the same period in 2020. Year to date net earnings through the six months ending June 30, 2021 totaled $3,649,993 or $1.42 per share compared to $4,195,709 or $1.63 per share for the same period in 2020.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call For July 29, 2021

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (ASPN) - Get Report today announced that Don Young, Chief Executive Officer, and John Fairbanks, Chief Financial Officer, expect to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company also expects to release financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 29, 2021, following the market close.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Dynex Capital, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) - Get Report is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before the market opens. In connection with this report, the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 am ET to discuss its financial results and business outlook.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Silicon Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Report, a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The call will be webcast from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at silabs.com.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Autolus Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 5, 2021, And Will Participate In The William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 On July 14, 2021

LONDON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Management will host...

Comments / 0

Community Policy