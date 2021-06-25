Cancel
Acne Medication Market Report 2020

By PR Newswire
DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acne Medication Market by Therapeutic Class, Formulation, Type, Acne Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At an estimated value of over USD 10.98 billion in 2019, the Global Acne Medication Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 3.1% and valued at over USD 15.36 billion over the forecast year 2020-2030.

Acne is the most common skin conditions typically caused by changes in structures of the skin. It affects almost millions of adolescents around the globe. Hence, there is huge demand for topical as well as oral acne medication. Topical medication includes creams, gels, and ointments that consist of retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and others. On the other hand, oral acne medication is relatively more effective where moderate to severe acne do not respond to topical agents. Market Dynamics and Trends:Numerous factors such as changing hormone levels, rising teenage population, and growing adoption of skincare products significantly drive the growth of global acne medication market. In addition, excessive production of oil from sebaceous glands and unhygienic lifestyle causes the occurrence of acne, thus impacting positively on the market growth.

However, side-effects such as skin irritation, dry skin, and erythema or skin redness due to the utilization of acne medications is expected to hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, increased R&D in skin care along with the high market potential across untapped emerging countries is expected to be opportunistic for the market growth. Further, growing occurrence and severity of acne is one of the major factors that will fuel the market size during forecast period Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:The global acne medication market share is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is categorized into retinoids, antibiotics, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and others.

According to the formulation, the market is segmented into topical medications and oral medications. As per the type, the market is divided into prescription medicines and over-the-counter medicines. On the basis of acne type, the market is divided into non-inflammatory acne and inflammatory acne.

Geographical Analysis:In terms of geography, North America held major share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the surge in use of skin care products and increased awareness about natural acne medication has propelled the demand for acne medication across this region. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow rapidly with increasing market size due to the factors such as up surge in healthcare expenditure and higher demand for acne therapeutics across developing countries in the region. Competitive Landscape:Maximum growth opportunities make the Acne Medication market highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Almirall SA., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others. A number of developmental strategies have been adopted by companies in the past few years.

For instance, in June 2020, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Ortho Dermatologics, announced that ARAZLO (tazarotene) Lotion is available commercially to health care professionals across the U.S. ARAZLO is the tazarotene acne treatment medicine which is available in lotion formulation.Also, in February 2020, Almirall, S.A. (ALM) announced the development of Seysara (sarecycline), the advanced tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The product is expected to be submitted to National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in 2023. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Market Snapshot, 2019- 2030 Million USD 3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis 4. Market Dynamics 5. Global Acne Medication Market, by Therapeutic Class5.1. Overview5.2. Retinoid5.2.1 Global Retinoid Market, by Therapeutic Class5.2.1.1 Topical & Combination Retinoids Market, by Region5.2.1.2 Oral Retinoid (Isotretinoin) Market, by Region5.2.2 Retinoid Market, by Region5.3. Antibiotics5.4. Salicylic Acid5.5. Other Medications 6. Global Acne Medication Market, by Formulation6.1. Overview6.2. Topical Medication6.3. Oral Medication 7. Global Acne Medication Market, by Type7.1. Overview7.2. Prescription Medicines7.3. Over-The-Counter Medicines 8. Global Acne Medication Market, by Acne Type8.1. Overview8.2. Non-Inflammatory Acne8.3. Inflammatory Acne 9. Global Acne Medication Market, by Distribution Channel9.1. Overview9.2. Retail Store9.3. Pharmacy & Drug Store9.4. E-Commerce 10. Global Acne Medication Market, by Region 11. Company Profiles

  • Almirall SA.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Galderma S.A
  • Mayne Pharma Group Limited
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)
  • Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

