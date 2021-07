Matterport and FocalAgent Help Drive Up to 15% Property Sales Uplifts. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world that has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI, has been adopted by FocalAgent, the UK’s largest supplier of professional photography and visual content for the country’s real estate industry, to create and supply Matterport 3D experiences to all their real estate clients. Focal Agent supplies a suite of digital marketing products to the largest UK estate agents, who are selling properties faster and at up to 15% higher sales price.