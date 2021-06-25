Cancel
Painting she got at the dump sells for $88,000 after its artist is discovered

By Cnn Com
Marin Independent Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe residents of the little Ontario township of Machar jokingly call it the “Machar Mall” — the store at the landfill where people can leave items they think someone else might want. It was there that a local woman last summer paid $5 ($4 U.S.) for a painting that caught...

www.marinij.com
