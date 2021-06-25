Painting she got at the dump sells for $88,000 after its artist is discovered

Colombian artist Felipe Mora has painted ten bespoke art pieces based on each individual track on Metallica’s classic thrash metal debut, Kill ’Em All. A member of the Third World Posse, a collective drawing together some of the most talented, underrepresented artists emerging from developing nations, Mora’s beautifully brutal artwork gives each song on the Bay Area band’s 1983 debut its own distinct visual identity. Titled Dealing Out The Agony, a lyric, curiously, taken from Master Of Puppets album closer Damage Inc., rather than any song on Kill ‘Em All, Mora’s collection of 10 high quality prints will be packaged and sold within a limited edition 12 inch jacket. The first 100 sold will contain a bonus hand numbered, signed print.