Lender Compliance Technologies Raises $4.15 Million In Series A Funding
Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT), the company that specializes in compliance solutions for automotive, RV, marine, and powersports lenders, has raised $4.15 million in a Series A funding round, with Automotive Ventures. The round was led by a team of seasoned software entrepreneurs and joined by Automotive Ventures and Driven Capital Partners for the ongoing development of technology solutions to help lenders mitigate regulatory risks.aithority.com