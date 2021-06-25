Cancel
Lender Compliance Technologies Raises $4.15 Million In Series A Funding

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLender Compliance Technologies (LCT), the company that specializes in compliance solutions for automotive, RV, marine, and powersports lenders, has raised $4.15 million in a Series A funding round, with Automotive Ventures. The round was led by a team of seasoned software entrepreneurs and joined by Automotive Ventures and Driven Capital Partners for the ongoing development of technology solutions to help lenders mitigate regulatory risks.

