Glasses Malone has returned with his new song “Gangsta Boogie,” featuring The Game and Kurupt. The three MCs rap about the state of the world over producer Fingazz’s bouncy, West Coast beat. “‘Gangsta Boogie’ is the soundtrack to getting back outside,” Glasses Malone told Complex. “Let’s get out of this pandemic with some West Coast flavor. And who better than Glasses, Game, and Kurupt to bring you back to the palm trees with this summer anthem.”