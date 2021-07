The Boston Red Sox had reason to be angry over a controversial double play call during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday’s game looking to clinch the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels before they headed back to the East Coast to face the Philadelphia Phillies. That did not happen, as the Red Sox went on to lose to the Angels 5-4. However, one of the largest takeaways was over a controversial double-play.