If you were waiting to receive money through Square's Cash App recently and there was a delay in your direct deposit, you’re not alone. What's with the delay?. According to the Cash App Status page, on Jun. 30, there was an issue causing some direct deposits and pending payments to be delayed. “We were able to get things resolved, and you should see your funds soon if you haven’t already. We apologize for the inconvenience,” states a notice on the Cash App Status Page.