You may well have seen a critter in a pet store or elsewhere (like Craigslist), specially caged, just waiting to be the hit of every cocktail party or football game you invite friends over for. It may have two, four, six, eight or more legs — or none at all. It may eat other live animals, making it extra intriguing. It may come in splendid colors, or be black as night. It may have fangs or venom, pinchers or stingers, claws or stink glands.