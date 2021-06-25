What We’re Reading: COVID-19 Testing Among LGBTQ+ Populations; Deaths in the Unvaccinated; EUA for COVID-19 Drug

Experts are warning about an upcoming Covid-19 surge in areas where residents remain unvaccinated. Cases are surging in Arkansas which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation. The Chancellor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Dr. Cam Patterson said “we are now going in the wrong direction yet again with Covid-19 infections here in the state of Arkansas.” The state’s Governor Asa Hutchinson said more than 90% of active virus cases are people who are unvaccinated. In January the state saw 988 Covid-19 deaths and 99.6% of those were people who weren’t vaccinated. Also in January, more than 98% of those hospitalized with Covid-19 also had not received the shot. Currently in Arkansas only about 34.3% of it’s total population is fully vaccinated. Nationally, the seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases has risen again according to data from Johns Hopkins University and as of yesterday, the seven-day moving average of new cases was up 9% compared to the previous week.