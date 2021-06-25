Cancel
Weight Loss

Complete Data Show Tirzepatide, Lilly’s Dual-Action Diabetes Drug, Brings Greater A1C Reduction, Weight Loss Than Semaglutide

By Mary Caffrey
ajmc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe once-weekly therapy is also being studied in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity. Complete data for the dual-action diabetes drug tirzepatide, a once-weekly investigational treatment, show that it dramatically reduces blood glucose and weight by combining a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) with a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). The therapy brought significantly greater reductions in glycated hemoglobin (A1C) and weight than semaglutide, a well-known GLP-1 RA sold by Novo Nordisk.

Eli Lilly
