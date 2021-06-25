Cancel
Portland, OR

Police fatally shoot man in northeast Portland's Lloyd District

Portland Report
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) A man was shot and killed by a Portland police officer Thursday evening near Northeast Grand Avenue and Holladay Street in the Lloyd District.

Police said officers were called to do a welfare check around 7 p.m. at a Motel 6. Witnesses told KGW that an officer shot and killed a man after a confrontation.

Initial reports from the Portland Police Bureau said the man was transported to a hospital by ambulance. On Friday, PPB confirmed in a news release that the man had died. He has not yet been identified.

In a video posted to Twitter, Police Chief Chuck Lovell said, “We are early in this investigation. Preliminary information suggests our officer encountered a very difficult and dynamic situation that no officer wants to face.”

No one with PPB spoke with reporters at the scene Thursday.

Police haven’t released any further information on what led up to the shooting.

A group of protestors gathered at the scene after word of the shooting began to spread on social media. Police said some of the protestors threw objects at officers and vandalized a police vehicle.

Additional officers responded to the scene and used crowd control munitions to push the group back.

The name of the officer who shot and killed the man is expected to be released Friday. The officer has been put on administrative leave.

The incident marks the second police shooting in 2021. A Portland police officer shot and killed 46-year-old Robert Douglas Delgado at southeast Portland’s Lents Park in April.

