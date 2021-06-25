Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How To Unlock Revenant's new Heirloom, the Scythe, in Apex Legends

By Kyle Wilson
realsport101.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead Man's Curve is definitely one Heirloom worth getting. We're not exactly complaining, but Respawn Entertainment has opted to skip Wattson and decided to give Revenant his Heirloom a little earlier than we expected. It's a pretty awesome item though, so we'll let them off. It's available from the start...

realsport101.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heirloom#Scythe#Apex Legends#Respawn Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Overwatch: How To Unlock The Ashe Challenge Skin

The latest Overwatch skin challenge is here, and this time around, you have a few weeks to unlock a brand new legendary skin for Ashe and B.O.B. The event is called Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, and it ties into a new Overwatch novel. To unlock the new skin, you’ll need to...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends players criticize price of ‘Petty Theft’ Loba Skin Bundle

Apex Legends players have criticized developers Respawn over the price of a new Loba skin bundle, called ‘Petty Theft’, and costing 5,000 Apex Coins. While many players have praised Respawn’s colorful and varied skin designs, there have been fairly consistent complaints from players that some in-game cosmetics are over-priced. Respawn...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Genesis Collection Legends Changes Explained

Apex Legends Genesis Collection Legends changes were fairly prominent for the new patch. EA and Respawn have announced a new limited-time collection event for Apex Legends titled Genesis Collection. The event kicks off June 29 and concludes on July 13, bringing in the original battle royale map with everyone's favorite drop zone, Skull Town.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Original King's Canyon Map Returning to Apex Legends

Go back to where it all began with a special Genesis Collection Event. Respawn Entertainment is going to take Apex Legends back, all the way back to the year 2019. It was in 2019 that Apex Legends was given a surprise release in early February and from there it just continued to grow into one of the most popular battle royale games around.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Infinite Loading Screen Bug: How to Fix

Some Apex Legends players are reporting an infinite loading screen glitch when attempting to play the game. Fortunately—yes, we do mean "fortunately"—this bug is pretty common. Apex Legends isn't the first title to experience an infinite loading screen and we can say with certainty that they won't be the last. With such a common problem, a handful of working solutions are bound to be available.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event Brings Back Original King's Canyon and World's Edge

Respawn Entertainment surprised the Apex Legends fanbase by revealing the Genesis Collection event, which will bring back the original King's Canyon and World's Edge maps. The limited-time event starts on June 29 and will run through July 13. Along with the two maps are limited-time cosmetics that players can purchase, and as well as Revenant getting his heirloom melee weapon. As part of the Genesis Collection event, Respawn Entertainment will also introduce several balance changes, details of which are listed in the official patch notes.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Data Miner Reveals an Unreleased Legend

A data miner for Apex Legends found several voice lines and logo animations for an unreleased champion through the game files that revealed a lot of what the character may be about. The user, HumanSAS, leaked the voice lines and a logo teaser via Twitter, on June 30, which suggested...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event rewards & how to get them

The Genesis Collection Event for Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy kicks off June 29. Here’s how you can get all the Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event rewards that will be up for grabs. Apex Legends is about to get a heap of content and updates with the Genesis event patch,...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends devs reveal new plans to crack down on cheaters

Apex Legends players have been complaining about the large amount of in-game cheaters for quite some time, and now Respawn have reassured fans that they’re taking several steps to take care of this. Ever since it first launched in 2019, Apex Legends has become one of the fastest growing battle...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 3

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends devs will nerf Revenant climbing if it’s too powerful

Revenant’s climbing abilities were drastically improved in the Apex Legends Genesis Collection update, allowing the robot to scale skyscrapers across all the Outlands. However, Respawn are already considering nerfs ⁠— if players want them. Revenant mains had plenty to be happy about in the Genesis Collection update for Apex Legends....
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

New Apex Legends patch gives Wattson a ‘major buff’

The latest update for Apex Legends, 1.73, is here, and with it comes a range of tweaks to the game. It’s all centered around the Genesis Legacy event, bringing back classic maps and characters. The most notable tweak, however, is a significant ‘buff’ to Wattson, which could completely change who you main in Apex Legends.
Video Gamesvgr.com

Apex Legends Could Soon Get a New Capture-Style Game Mode

With the launch of the latest season of Apex Legends, Respawn released the first-ever permanent alternate game mode. Apex Legends Arenas is a round-based 3v3 mode designed for much smaller maps, offering players a totally different gameplay experience. Now, however, a leak suggests that another small-scale mode is currently in the works.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How to Fix to Apex Legends High CPU Bug

Since Apex Legends' latest Genesis Collection event released, a bug has caused higher-than-usual CPU usage as it has been skyrocketing for PC players. Whether the problem is due to poor optimization or other factors in the release, the high CPU usage rates have caused the game to have major problems, which will likely end in a game crash. CPU usage rates for some players have been reaching abnormal highs of 90-100% as the community tries to figure out ways to alleviate the problem.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Legends Tier List July 2021

Apex Legends Season 9 had a rocky start, but after the initial server issues, players have loved the new addition of Valkyrie and the new bow. The newest event was announced for June 29, giving fans an opportunity to play on the original King's Canyon and World's Edge. But the question remains, which Legend should you use?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to fix Apex Legends Game Chat Not Working

Apex Legends, like all games, can undergo some issues sometimes. It’s a part of modern gaming that never stops being annoying if we are honest. One of the issues that players can run into with Apex Legends is that the game chat will stop working. This can happen on any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy