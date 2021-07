GTA 6 is an inevitability, but up until recently, not much has been known about Rockstar’s sequel aside from the occasional arguable rumor. However, new Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks from credible sources paint a much more thorough picture of what to expect, with us now seemingly knowing more about the game’s Vice City settings, its multiple playable characters, and its release date. Here’s what we know so far about the next GTA.