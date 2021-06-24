AEW Elite GM releases a new look at Core Gameplay

Here is another look at some She Will Punish Them gameplay, showing off more advanced features such as two fighting companions, legendary gear, alongside some of the later maps. L2 Games just released another update which allows you to do full customization of your companion characters. To explain more what is happening here, the main gameplay loop is to create your character, and then enter the battle grounds alone. It can be quite tough to begin with. You will snag some loot which includes potions, weapons, armour and optional lingerie items. You will also get these as rewards upon mission completion. As you obtain better gear and level-up your character, you will be ready to tackle tougher missions. There are two types of mission, a horde type or find the boss type and the odd rescue mission. The boss missions offer better rewards.