Loki is the skin in the Fortnite July Crew Pack

By Tom Hopkins
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its release, some of the details of the Fortnite Crew Pack for July 2021 have been confirmed, and Loki will be the skin that features at the centre of it. Loki was actually spotted in a teaser image for Season 7 a few weeks ago, ahead of launch, and now he's finally arriving.

