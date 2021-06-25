Loki is the skin in the Fortnite July Crew Pack

The Loki character has been rather popular in the mainstream since he popped up in the first Thor movie. Of course, he now has his own show on Disney+ and is currently finding his way into a large host of memes. Speaking of memes, Fortnite is basically a giant interactive meme itself at this point, so it makes a certain kind of confusing sense that Loki will be coming to the battle royale game this week. I suppose this makes more sense than putting on NBA jerseys in the game, so I’m not going to go on a confused tirade of mockery.