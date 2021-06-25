Cancel
Xbox's July 2021 Games With Gold announcement has to be a good one

By Kyle Wilson
realsport101.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are another four free Xbox games on the way; Will they be worth the wait?. Looking for Games With Gold live updates? We've got Games With Gold live updates for you. Xbox's Games With Gold is a service with a lot of potential to be great, but it's recently lost it's spark. Game Pass regularly smashes it out of the park and PS Plus offers a much better lineup in comparison. However, that could all change in July 2021 as we count down to Xbox's Games With Gold announcement and release for this month with live updates.

realsport101.com
#Xbox One#Free Games#Platinum Games#Ps Plus#Game Library#Xbox 360#Fromsoftware
