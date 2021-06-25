A Comprehensive Guide on Sustainable Retail Packaging Supplies

EMarketer · Sustainability In Retail, How Small Businesses Are Faring, and Retail Sales in H1 2021 | Jul 1, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss how resale is taking retail by storm, what will happen to fast fashion, and how much companies need to do sustainability wise in the eyes of the consumer. We then talk about how retail growth is getting on halfway through the year, what the pandemic did to small businesses, and what technology retailers are (and are not) doubling down on. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer director of forecasting at Insider Intelligence Cindy Liu.