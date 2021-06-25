Landsea opens Vidrio in Estrella

Landsea Homes Corp. has opened its 92-home Vidrio in Estrella community in Goodyear. “The Vidrio in Estrella community is the perfect combination of outdoor adventure and calm suburban life with easy access to grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants,” Landsea Arizona Division President Kaylee Smith said in a prepared statement. “Landsea Homes is proud to offer a high standard of living with state-of-the-art housing in such a diverse area of the state. Plus, homeowners will get a glimpse of the spectacular Sierra Estrella Mountain view that surrounds each gorgeous home.”