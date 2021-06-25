Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Offerpad announces plans to appoint board of directors

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Offerpad.) Offerpad, Inc., the tech-enabled Real Estate Solutions Center and a leading iBuyer, announced today the planned composition of its board of directors following the closing of its merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (“Supernova”) (NYSE: SPNV). At the closing of the merger, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, shares of the post-transaction company’s Class A common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “OPAD” and the post-transaction company will change its name to Offerpad Solutions Inc.

roselawgroupreporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Rose Law Group#Offerpad Inc#Ibuyer#Spnv#Opad#Offerpad Solutions Inc#Realtor Com#Zillow#Kingston Marketing Group#Ancient#Move#Rea#Ll Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Marketing
Related
Rosemont, ILPosted by
pymnts

US Foods Appoints Executive To Oversee Tech Vision, Strategy

John Tonnison will come on board to Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods Holding Corp. as the firm’s new executive vice president, chief information and digital officer effective July 12, according to an announcement. Tonnison will report to Pietro Satriano, who is the firm’s chairman and chief executive officer. In his new...
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Stratos Wealth Holdings Names Robert J. Samson Managing Partner, Business Development

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos), a family of wealth management firms on a mission to support the development of growth-minded financial advisors across the country, today announced it appointed Robert J. Samson its new Managing Director, Business Development for the Midwest. In this role he will be responsible for recruitment of individual advisors and full teams to Stratos across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and beyond. He will report to Charles Shapiro and be based in Chicago.
Businesssgbonline.com

Slinger Bag Appoints New CFO

Slinger Bag Inc. announced the appointment of Jason Seifert as its new chief financial officer. Seifert joins Slinger with a financial career in public and private consumer companies and brings a high level of strategic and financial capabilities and experience. He spent the majority of his fifteen-year career in accounting and finance at Ernst & Young, serving medium to large public companies across a variety of industries, including technology, retail and manufacturing. He spent several years working at The Finish Line, Inc. where he led SEC reporting and was a part of its executive finance team. Seifert has expertise in implementing strategies, initiatives and processes that generate operational efficiencies and impact financial performance. His role at Slinger will lean on his experiences to support its business expansion.
BusinessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Post Holdings promotes Friedman to EVP, COO

Howard A. Friedman was appointed executive vice president and chief operations officer for Post Holdings Inc. Friedman has served as president and CEO of Post Consumer Brands since joining the firm in 2018. Prior to that, he served as executive vice president of the refrigerated meat and dairy business at The Kraft Heinz Co.
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

American Transaction Processors Coalition Appoints Elavon CEO as New Chairman to Board of Directors

American Transaction Processors Coalition (ATPC) announces that Jamie Walker, CEO of Elavon, will succeed Royal Cole of FIS as Chairman of the board. The board of directors unanimously voted Walker in as their new chairman during the organization’s second quarter board meeting in Miami, Florida. Walker joined Elavon in 2001 and has served as CEO since 2017. Elavon, which is part of U.S. Bank, is a leader in payments processing. Walker has led Elavon’s global growth in North America and throughout Europe, managing acquisitions and international expansion and assessing opportunities for strategic growth.
Businessaithority.com

Bandwidth Announces Daryl Raiford as New Chief Financial Officer

Brings Global Public Company Experience and Proven Financial Leadership Scaling Growth Across Multiple Sectors Including Software, Telecommunications and Technology. Bandwidth Inc., a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, announced Daryl Raiford will be its new Chief Financial Officer beginning in August. A former executive at global companies including Ribbon Communications, Freescale Semiconductor, Travelport and Hewlett-Packard, Raiford brings extensive experience in public company financial management, strategic M&A and growth delivery. He will join Bandwidth July 12 as Executive Vice President and is expected to succeed Jeff Hoffman as Chief Financial Officer next month after the filing of the company’s quarterly report for its second fiscal quarter of 2021. Bandwidth previously announced Hoffman’s plans to step down after 10 years at the company.
Austin, TXfinancialadvisoriq.com

Hub International Acquires $4.6B Retirement Plan Firm

Insurance brokerage Hub International says it has acquired the operating subsidiaries of TCG Group Holdings, which is doing business as Trusted Capital Group. Austin, Texas-based TCC provides wealth management, retirement planning, institutional advisory services and oversees more than $4.6 billion in assets, representing hundreds of plans in the education, local government and small-to-medium business sectors and 750,000 plan participants, according to HUB.
Businesscnybj.com

Security Mutual appoints Gravely as CEO; Boyea to remain chairman

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York announced Thursday it has elected Kirk Gravely as the firm’s CEO, effective July 11, in addition to the company president position he already holds. Gravely, who will also join the firm’s board of directors, succeeds Bruce W. Boyea as...
Corona, CAdallassun.com

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Appointment of Pam Compton as Director of Business Development

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (the Company) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that Pam Compton has been appointed Director of Business Development, and will begin her duties on July 19, 2021. Ms. Compton previously served as an independent member of the Company's board of directors and has resigned that role in order to work for the Company full-time.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

VBL Therapeutics Appoints Alison Finger And Michael Rice To Its Board Of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced the appointments of Alison Finger and Michael Rice to its Board of Directors, effective July 7, 2021. Professor Ruth Arnon has stepped down from her role as a member of VBL's Board of Directors, effective July 6, 2021. She will continue her engagement with VBL as a scientific consultant and a member of its Scientific Advisory Board.
Medical & Biotechmogreenway.com

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of new Independent Board Member

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Dr. Maymon-Pomeranchik, 43, is trained as a molecular and genetic researcher holding a PhD from the Hebrew University, and brings nearly 20 years of executive level experience in biotech sciences, with particular expertise in the global medical cannabis industry. Dr. Maymon-Pomeranchik also serves on the boards of several public companies.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plans

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company"), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, National Association ("WaFd Bank") today announced its board succession planning and the expected timeframes. Two directors, Chair Thomas Kelley and Dr. Barbara Smith, will not be nominated for re-election to the board in January 2022, consistent with the Company's director retirement policy. In anticipation of this transition, the board is pleased to announce that Director Stephen Graham will be appointed Chairman of the Board following the January 2022 annual meeting.
BusinessDaily Herald

Cheniere Appoints Patricia K. Collawn and Lorraine Mitchelmore to Board of Directors

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has appointed Patricia K. Collawn and Lorraine Mitchelmore to serve as members of the Board, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Collawn and Ms. Mitchelmore are considered independent directors. Ms. Collawn has been appointed to the Audit and Compensation Committees and Ms. Mitchelmore has been appointed to the Audit and Governance and Nominating Committees.
Irvine, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jan Hillson, M.D., To Its Board Of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eledon") (ELDN) , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), today announced the appointment of Jan Hillson, M.D., to the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Hillson currently serves as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Alpine Immune Sciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative, protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
Boston, MAWorcester Business Journal

Boston Scientific appoints UnitedHealth CEO to board of directors

Boston Scientific, a medical device manufacturer based in Marlborough, announced in June that David Wichmann has been elected to its board of directors, effective immediately. Wichmann recently served as CEO of global conglomerate UnitedHealth Group from 2017 to 2021, according to a release, but his career at the company spanned 23 years in various roles that included president, chief financial officer, and head of operations and commercial markets.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Frontier Communications Appoints Margaret M. Smyth to Board of Directors

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2021-- Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Margaret M. “Peggy” Smyth has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2021. Ms. Smyth will serve as Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee and will also be a member of the Operations Committee.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Aiko Doden Appointed to Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company today announced that it has appointed Aiko Doden to its Board of Directors. The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company acts as a guardian of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Established in 1941, the Trust Principles are designed to preserve Thomson Reuters independence, integrity and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news. The new appointment takes immediate effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy