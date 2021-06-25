Cancel
Relationship Advice

A fire halted a wedding. So a tiny island community came together to make a new one.

By Sydney Page
Houston Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake and Elizabeth Landuyt's wedding day started off beautifully, but just minutes into the reception, someone yelled, "Fire!" As the father of the bride was in the middle of a toast, billows of smoke seeped into the tented reception, which was held on Mackinac Island, Mich., on May 30. Panicked...

Mackinac Island, Wedding Party, Wedding Venue, Restaurants, Wedding Reception, Mission Point Resort, The Island House Hotel
