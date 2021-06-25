Cancel
Mamaroneck, NY

Man Charged With Boating While Intoxicated After Vessel Hits Rocks, Injuring One, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
The Village of Mamaroneck Police Department arrested a Rye man for BWI after he ran his boa aground, injuring one. Photo Credit: Brian Donnelly

A Westchester man was arrested for operating a vessel while intoxicated after the boat he was operating ran aground on rocks, injuring one person.

Kurt Getz, age 33, of Rye, was arrested on Wednesday, June 16, by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department after they responded to a vessel in distress after receiving a report from the Larchmont Police of receiving multiple reports, said Mamaroneck PD Lt. Mark Gatta.

Bay constables from the Village of Mamaroneck’s Marine Unit responded and located the vessel, which had run aground on the rocks, in the area of Flagler Drive in Mamaroneck.

Constables boarded the vessel and located two people, including a 24-year-old NYC resident who had a severe laceration to her head, Gatta said.

Medical aid was rendered, and she was transported to Jacobi Medical Center for further care.

During the initial interview with Getz, constables observed signs of alcohol intoxication.

An investigation was conducted and Getz was arrested and charged with operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol.

He was released on his own recognizance.

