Bacon and Eggs

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 15 days ago

A chicken and a pig came walking by a grocery store and there is this sign hanging in the window that said, “bacon and eggs are needed”. The chicken looks at the pig and says, “I will give them the eggs if you give them the bacon.” Pig says, “no way.” Chicken asks, “why, what’s the problem.” Pig says, “for you it’s a contribution, for me it is total surrender.” We are ok with giving God a little something, but we have a hard time completely surrendering to Him.

