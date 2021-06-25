EXPLAINER: Is Minnesota doing enough to limit evictions?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has banned evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and will use federal money to pay off eligible tenants’ debt. To be eligible, tenants must make 80% or less of the area’s median income. Tenants who are not eligible can still qualify for the eviction ban if they pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30. Landlord groups say the state needs to move more quickly to distribute money to aid landlords who haven’t been getting paid.