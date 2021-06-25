NBA Daily: Los Angeles Clippers Bounce Back in Game 3 vs. Phoenix Suns to keep Western Conference in the balance
The Clippers bounced back in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to make is Suns 2-1 Clippers in the Series. There have been a few turn ups for the books in this week's NBA conference finals. First, there was Trae Young's superb 48-point haul, as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks on their own court in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.