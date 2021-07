Six contracts totaling nearly $60 million have been awarded to help improve COVID-19 vaccination access for high-risk populations and settings across Michigan. "Providing mobile and other community-based vaccination services will help ensure high-risk individuals have access to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. "This is part of the state’s efforts to bring vaccine into communities and to vaccinate as many Michiganders as possible. To date, more than 61% of Michigan residents have received at least their first dose of vaccine and we continue to urge everyone who is eligible to get theirs as soon as possible. There are several variants of the virus circulating in our state, including the concerning Delta variant, and we know the vaccine is our best protection against COVID-19."