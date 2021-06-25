Cancel
Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon! Trailer Beaks Into Song

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ today released the trailer for its new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Emmy Award nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key. The first two episodes will premiere globally on Friday, July 16, 2021 exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one...

Related
Gordon, WInews-shield.com

Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt Comedy Series ‘Mr. Corman’ (VIDEO)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is feeling anxious and unfulfilled in the first trailer for Mr. Corman, a new ten-part comedy series coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, August 6. Created and directed by Gordon-Levitt, the star plays Josh Corman, an artist whose career in music hasn’t panned out and now teaches fifth grade at a public school. Unfortunately, his life is stuck in a rut, especially since his ex-fiancée Megan (Juno Temple) moved out, and he’s left living with his old high school buddy Victor (Arturo Castro). While Josh has a lot to be thankful for, he struggles with feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Fantastic Trailer for Musical Comedy Series SCHMIGADOON! Starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for their fun new series Schmigadoon!, a musical comedy that follows a couple, played by Cecily Strong (SNL) and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), into a real-life musical land that they can’t escape from. The series also features some great musical talents including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada, as well as an appearance by the great Martin Short.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Apple TV Releases Gripping Second Trailer for Upcoming Sci-Fi Series 'Foundation'

On Monday, Apple TV+ simultaneously revealed the worldwide premiere date and new trailer for its highly anticipated original series Foundation. The new series marks the first on-screen adaptation of Issaac Asimov’s award-winning novel under the same name. David S. Goyer, known for writing screenplays for the Blade trilogy, The Dark...
TV & VideosDecider

‘Schmigadoon’ Review: Apple TV+’s Love Letter to Musicals is Your Summer Comedy Obsession

I know the exact moment I fell in love with Apple TV+‘s new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. About halfway through the first episode, Cecily Strong‘s Melissa decides to explore the strange, theatrical town of Schmigadoon on her own. Her boyfriend Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) is passed out asleep in his quaint little bed in the Schmigadoon inn and she finds herself alone with the town rapscallion Danny Bailey (Aaron Tveit). Their small talk soon turns into a hilarious pastiche of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein flirtation songs with Danny singing he won’t fall for Melissa. She thinks it’s all a performance designed for tourists — quipping that he needs a better agent — but eventually he takes her in his arms. The juxtaposition of Tveit earnestly singing his heart out and Strong’s discomfort written on her face made me howl. And I simply couldn’t stop laughing after that. Schmigadoon! is joy incarnate.
Theater & Dance/Film

‘Schmigadoon!’ Director Barry Sonnenfeld on His Favorite Song and Dance Number in the New Musical Comedy Series [Interview]

In the opening minutes of the forthcoming AppleTV+ series Schmigadoon!, New York City residents Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) find themselves lost in the woods on a camping trip. But just like the protagonists of the 1954 MGM movie Brigadoon, they suddenly stumble into a mystical town that seems to appear out of nowhere. Melissa and Josh quickly realize that they’re trapped in this town – one in which the residents break out into elaborate song and dance numbers as if they were characters in classic Hollywood musicals of old. The couple can’t escape until they find true love…so it’s unfortunate that their relationship is on the rocks.
TV SeriesInverse

Mythic Quest Season 3 release date, plot, trailer, cast, for the Apple TV comedy

How many butt holes do you think Pootie Shoe would give Mythic Quest Season 2? I want to say: Five out of five. Arguably one of the most underrated TV comedies of the streaming age, Mythic Quest has wrapped an incredible second season on Apple TV+. With the creators logged off (for now), many questions remain unanswered about what’s next for Ian, Poppy, and the rest of the overworked employees at Mythic Quest HQ. But will there be a third season of Mythic Quest?
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Foundation’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Brings Isaac Asimov’S Epic Sci-Fi Saga from To Life

Ever since the massive success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” competitors have searched far and wide for similarly epic intellectual property to adapt into a mega-popular television series. “Foundation,” based on the influential novels by iconic sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, is the latest attempt by Apple TV+ to fill that void. The books are said to have inspired Frank Herbert to write “Dune” and George Lucas to create “Star Wars.” If it lands with audiences, this series looks ambitious enough visually and thematically to serve as one of the streamer’s major cornerstones.
TV & VideosPocket-lint.com

Foundation Apple TV+ show: Release date, trailers, cast, and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - Apple TV+’s next flagship series, Foundation, looks to emulate the size and success of Game of Thrones, but in space. The new TV series is based on the 1951 novel of the same name, which spawned four sequels and two prequels and is written by famed sci-fi author Isaac Asimov. In the book series, Foundation is set in the future, when the world we know now is a memory of the past, as humans have since colonised the galaxy. The first novel introduces Hari Seldon, a brilliant visionary and psychohistorian who uses mathematics and probability to predict the future.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Dev Hynes Song Featured in Trailer for Netflix's 'Beckett'

An American tourist in Greece finds himself the target of a manhunt in Beckett, a new thriller film from Netflix and director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino that released its first trailer on Thursday. The film premieres on August 13th only on the streaming platform. John David Washington stars as the tourist,...
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Apple TV+ debuts trailer for new ‘Mr. Corman’ dramedy series

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “Mr. Corman,” a new Apple Original dramedy series created by, directed by and starring Emmy and SAG Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The first two episodes of the 10-episode first season will debut globally on Friday, August 6, 2021 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' to premiere on Apple TV+ September 24

A new, two-minute-long trailer has landed on YouTube, giving sci-fi fans a peek into what the series has in store before it premieres on Apple TV+ later this year. The series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, which follows a group of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple TV+ comedy 'Trying' trailer features behind the scenes chats with cast

A new trailer from the cast of Apple TV+ comedy "Trying" gives audiences a sneak peek into the characters and the actors who play them. The two-minute video, dubbed "Guide to Life," features a sit-down with some of the actors who portray characters from the series. Each actor offers a little insight into their characters' motivations and struggles in season two.

