Gearing up for his upcoming release on Gravitas Recordings, Josh Teed concocted a fresh mix to give listeners a taste of what he has in store on The Journey East. Multi-instrumentalist turned rising bass music aficionado Josh Teed has been showing immense promise in the bass scene during the last few years. A classically trained musician, the producer’s musical roots trace back to his childhood when he fell in love with the violin. As an electronic producer, he now taps into his roots to curate his unique brand of bass music, incorporating instrumental elements like the violin to his music to add new dimensional layers to his music.