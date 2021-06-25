Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Bob Evans Farms Riffs On A Year of Comfort Fooding

mediapost.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comfort food industry had a very good year. But even locked-down seekers of eating therapy eventually crave variety. Apparently, Bob Evans Farms is on it. The company that is famous for freezer aisle staples, like mac and cheese sides and countless sausage varieties, recently launched a new line of breakfast options and even mac and cheese riffs. CMO Thyme Hill joined Brand Insider this week to discuss how product development is central now to CPG marketing. As well, we reflected on the trend in values-driven branding from the perspective of a company that has long been identified with military and veteran causes.

www.mediapost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Foods#Mac Cheese#Food Industry#Cmo Thyme Hill#Brand Insider#Cpg#Mediapost#Our Farm Salutes#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Walmart
Related
Newport, ORNewport News-Times

Comfort food with a Bayfront view

Diners can once again look out towards the boats moored at the Embarcadero Marina as they chow down on all variety of American comfort food or sip kombucha served up by the Newport Bayfront’s newest restaurant, Jack Sprats. The restaurant had a quiet opening last week in the former location...
Bernardsville, NJNew Jersey Monthly

Osteria Morini, Nicoletta Pizzeria Create Comfort Food Ghost Kitchen

American classics and comfort food are the theme of this new ghost kitchen from Osteria Morini and Nicoletta Pizzeria. Dishes are available for delivery via Caviar and DoorDash. Menu highlights include Butterfly Kitchen’s signature The Big Mother Clucker chicken sandwich (breaded chicken, garlic dill pickles and honey Dijonnaise), Classic Cheeseburger (with signature Butterfly Sauce), fried Apple Hand Pies and more.
Recipesourmshome.com

An ideal comfort food: fresh pasta

When life gets me down and I need a lift, comfort food is where I head. There are tons of recipes that are known for their comforting qualities, like my mother’s beef stew served over buttered cornbread or just a good, messy cheeseburger with fries. But more often than not, I crave pasta. I typically decide to use dried pasta. Why is that, though?
Lovington, NMHobbs News-Sun

Farm-to-table: Trinity Farms food truck offers tastebud adventures

BLAKE OVARD/NEWS-SUN —Justin Alexander, of Trinity Farms, prepares fajita filling for fajita burritos offered at the Trinity Farms farm-to-table food truck which is part of Lovington MainStreet’s Local Innovator’s Institute “Big Blue” food truck program. After the program ends the Alexanders intend on opening their own farm-to-table food truck in Lovington.
Food & DrinksHerald-Palladium

Colorful fruit, comfort food highlight holiday weekend

Red, white and blue food is always part of the Fourth of July holiday and so this year, I turned to Catherine McCord, founder of Weelicious, a website dedicated to healthy eating, getting kids into the kitchen and to the table. She also is co-founder of One Potato, the first...
Scottsdale, AZscottsdale.org

Preserve Tavern boasts comfort food delights

Taking over the old Four Peaks Grill & Tap in northern Scottsdale is family friendly tavern, The Preserve Tavern & Grille. Opened by husband-wife team, Nick and Shannon Broemer, and inspired by the sights of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, the Broemers’ neighborhood pub offers patrons a variety of comfort food dishes and nearly day-long happy hours.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Why are Subway restaurants closing on July 12?

Craving that meatball marinara sandwich? Guests might want to plan ahead because Subway restaurants will be closing for part of July 12. The reason why the lights will be off is a big one and it will have even more guests heading to Subway on July 13. Recently, Subway announced...
Recipeswhatsupnewp.com

Tiny Kitchen Magic: Spaghetti and Meatballs

Who doesn’t love spaghetti and meatballs? It’s the quintessential comfort food. Normally, it’s a no fuss, no muss dish you just make with dried pasta, jarred sauce and maybe some homemade meatballs. That’s not how I roll. We’re making not only the meatballs, but also the sauce and also the pasta. Yes, time to make the pasta!
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Healthy Panzanella Recipe: Mamma Mia, This Tuscan Bread & Tomato Salad Recipe Is Delicious

More and more research is pointing to the Mediterranean diet being a healthy (and delicious!) way to lose weight. Since this recipe for panzanella from The Mamma Mia! Diet by Paola Lovisetti Scamihorn calls for tuna canned in olive oil, no other oil is needed. If you use tuna canned in water, add 2 to 3 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. You can substitute Tuscan bread with other hearty Italian breads.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Midnight Snack

In the world of snacks — the afterschool snack, the noshing-while-making-dinner snack — the midnight snack is undoubtedly king. There's just something so satisfying about sneaking down to the kitchen when you should be in bed sleeping and slathering some toast with peanut butter, or frying up some bacon in a pan, or staring dead-eyed at the contents of your freezer as you spoon cold ice cream into your maw. It feels naughty — and then again, it feels so nice.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Eggplant Kebabs

These eggplant kebabs are marinated and grilled, tucked into a pita, and smothered with a tangy garlic sauce and assorted veggies. It just happens to be vegan although if you don’t mention it, folks, the meat-eaters among you may forget. Adapted from Nina Olsson | Feasts of Veg | Kyle...
RecipesKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Pasta with a Roasted Bell Pepper Sauce

Delicious and easy to make, this pasta dish is delicious but it’s the roasted bell pepper sauce that you’ll want to make over and over again!. 1) Cook the pasta according to the package directions, rinse and set aside. 2) To roast the peppers, place the peppers on an open...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Clean Juice expands menu with organic sandwiches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Clean Juice has expanded its menu offerings to include more food options. They're now offering NEW Organic Sandwiches and Super Sides in the Charlotte area. More than just juice - Clean Juice offers a wide selection of organic food and beverages. There are 4 new sandwiches on the menu.
Recipesgopresstimes.com

Chef Andy: BBQ sauce to tickle your ribs

As grilling season hits warp speed around the area, options are almost limitless as to what you can cook on the grill. Burgers and brats are the most popular, but a tender, juicy rack of ribs with tangy, sweet BBQ sauce caramelized on top makes for tough competition. The sauce...
Recipesrunningonrealfood.com

Vegan Breakfast Burritos

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. These vegan breakfast burritos feature tofu scramble, beans and any other fillings you enjoy for a healthy, delicious breakfast. Features. Dietary Features: Veagn, nut-free, can be gluten-free. Make the scramble in advance for quick breakfasts all week. Freezer-friendly for a grab-n-go breakfast option!
Nederland, TXPort Arthur News

ON THE MENU — Find your comfort food at Daviss Donuts & Deli

NEDERLAND — At Daviss Donuts and Deli, there are two kinds of customers. There are regulars and those who will soon be regulars. Throughout the day, customers call or walk in, and the employees already know what to start making. “We have the same customers every week,” Tara Marsh said....
RecipesTODAY.com

Valerie Bertinelli makes 3 salads that scream summer

Television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite refreshing, fun and summery salad recipes. She shows us how to make a pasta salad with a gingery dressing, burrata and tomato salad with basil oil and chile-lime fruit salad. No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy