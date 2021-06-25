Bob Evans Farms Riffs On A Year of Comfort Fooding

The comfort food industry had a very good year. But even locked-down seekers of eating therapy eventually crave variety. Apparently, Bob Evans Farms is on it. The company that is famous for freezer aisle staples, like mac and cheese sides and countless sausage varieties, recently launched a new line of breakfast options and even mac and cheese riffs. CMO Thyme Hill joined Brand Insider this week to discuss how product development is central now to CPG marketing. As well, we reflected on the trend in values-driven branding from the perspective of a company that has long been identified with military and veteran causes.