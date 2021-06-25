COURT DENIES RELEASE OF PROUD BOYS LEADER AWAITING TRIAL

It's been 9 years since Hot Boyz rapper B.G. was given a 14 year in prison for gun possession and witness tampering, and it seems that he will have to fulfill the entire sentence. Fans had been hopeful of an early release ever since the rapper wrote a letter pleading with the court to let him go free last year. That letter was shut down this week along with optimism for release anytime soon, VladTV reports. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan blasted B.G. yesterday with an 11-page ruling detailing the rapper's continued delinquency while serving his sentence.