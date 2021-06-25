COURT DENIES RELEASE OF PROUD BOYS LEADER AWAITING TRIAL

The trending outrage of conservative media outlets, think tanks, law firms, political PACs, far right activists and grievance-peddling Republicans, raises the question: “What are they so afraid of?” Clearly, the well-orchestrated crusade to demonize “critical race theory” is about scaring the bejesus out of the GOP base. Fox News made critical race theory its No. 1 boogeyman on the prowl to incriminate and displace white America, and Trumpian politicians followed suit with fearmongering theatrics to launch another “culture war” ahead of the midterms.