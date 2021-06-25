EXPLAINER: Aid may not be enough to prevent Kansas evictions

A potential tsunami of evictions may be lurking around the corner. Federal officials are scrambling right now, in an effort to fend off a cascade of evictions as the rent moratorium that's been in place throughout the pandemic expires come August. Officials are trying to distribute $46 billion in emergency rental aid for tenants who've been hit hard by the pandemic, with many losing their jobs against their will. We've all been through a catastrophic ride as the pandemic has swept over America over the past year, with businesses closing, skyrocketing unemployment, and as a result, many Americans have fallen behind on their rent payments.