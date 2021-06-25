The BISSELL Zing has made cleaning my hardwood floors a breeze

Living in an older home presents all sorts of challenges. The layouts may be more closed in, the wiring could need updating, the closet space is lacking—and the heating systems might be outdated. Older homes will often use a boiler and radiator system to heat the home, which involves steam rising through the pipe system to transport heat to the room through a radiator. Cast iron radiators are common in older homes, they’re usually placed under windows, and they take up quite a bit of wall space. But, since these 90-pound heaters can’t be moved, why not try blending them into your decor?