Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Tower’s health manual air fryer oven has almost 50% off at Amazon and can cook everything from chips to cakes

By Lois Borny
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNsbd_0afDsOkV00

The two-day shopping extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, but if you fear you’ve missed the boat, don’t worry – we’ve spotted a pretty impressive air fryer offer that’s still up for grabs on the retailer giant’s site.

Throwing together a meal after a long day can often feel like a chore, especially when you want something speedy, healthy, and actually enjoyable to eat. Even once you finally make a decision about what to serve, there’s still a lot of standing over hot pans and staring longingly through oven door windows to be done. That is, until you add an air fryer into the equation.

These nifty gadgets work by circulating hot air around your food so you can rustle up anything from homemade crispy chips to vegetables and cakes with no more than a teaspoon of oil. Timer settings also mean you can leave the appliance to its own devices knowing it’s got dinner sorted.

If this all sounds familiar and you’re tired of your usual dinnertime routine, this Tower model, which is currently almost half price on Amazon, is definitely one to add to your basket – but you’ll have to be quick, as the discount is only available for a limited time.

Grab a plate and read on for everything you need to know about the handy appliance, which might just be the next great addition to your cooking arsenal.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Tower health manual air fryer oven: £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYzSf_0afDsOkV00

It’s rare we see a discount this big on air fryers, which is why we felt the need to bring this one to your attention.

We featured a similar Tower model – the rose gold vortx digital air fryer (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk ) – in our best air fryers round-up, where our reviewer said: “Chips and pizza had a serious yum factor, although nothing beat the rotisserie chicken, which was cooked to perfection in under an hour”, while they were also impressed with the machine’s versatility.

This more affordable Tower health air fryer is only £35.99, so you can whip up healthy meals with minimal effort at a price that beats the big name brands. Although it’s a budget option, you’ll still find grill, bake, roast and, of course, frying options, along with the necessary accessories, meaning everything from pizza to cakes is on the menu. Rest assured, there’ll be no burning fiascos either, as the gadget switches off automatically.

Using 80 per cent less oil than other conventional cooking methods, it’s a great option for those looking to make healthy changes to their diet without giving up their favourite dishes, while the rapid air circulation system saves both time and energy – good news for busy or eco-conscious cooks.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on air fryers and other home appliances, try the links below:

Check out our round-up of the best food steamers for quick, easy and healthy meals

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

172K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Amazon Prime Day#Tower#Indybest#Amazon Co Uk#Vortx Digital Air Fryer#Nespresso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Health
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingPosted by
SheKnows

Hurry, Macy’s Blowout Black Friday in July Sale Includes Up to 62% Off Instant Pot Appliances

It might be the hottest season of the year, but Macy’s Black Friday in July sale is making it feel like Christmas in the summer. The nationwide department store is having an incredible blowout sale on Instant Pot appliances, and it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss out on. Some of Instant Pot’s very best kitchen essentials are up for grabs at unbeatable prices, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for your convenience — because, let’s be honest, you’ve got enough going on!
Electronics9to5Google

Google Home Essentials: The Proscenic T21 air fryer enables voice-controlled cooking [Video]

In the wild world of Google Home and Assistant-powered products, the kitchen remains one of the last areas to be fully explored — enter the Proscenic T21 air fryer. Now I didn’t think that another $130 kitchen appliance would actively change the way I cooked, but with my eye on an air fryer for some time it came as a surprise that you can pick up devices that include Google Assistant integration.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen

Forget the frying pan, deep-fat fryer or even your oven roasting tray – air fryers are a healthier way to produce better tasting results, especially when it comes to chips.They work by using hot air that circulates around the machine to bake the food. Most require you to add a small amount of oil – usually no more than a teaspoon, but often less – and the majority have pre-loaded programmes that take the thinking out of setting the temperature and timing.But chips aren’t the only thing air fryers can excel at. Get the right machine and you’ll find yourself...
Recipesgoodmorningamerica.com

Air fryer pasta chips are the easiest new TikTok trend. Here's how to make them

Foodies on TikTok and Instagram are raving about an unexpectedly tasty new snack -- pasta chips. From farfalle to rigatoni, it's all fair game for this easy-to-master trend. With so many recipes that utilize the swirling convection heat of an air fryer, this quick-and-easy one that transforms cooked, seasoned pasta into a crispy, dunkable bite has exploded in popularity.
RecipesFood52

30 No-Cook Summer Dishes for When You Absolutely Cannot Turn On the Oven

I love my kitchen, I really do. But lately, I’ve been searching for every excuse under the sun to get outside. Whether it’s taking a long walk home from work, bringing my weekend reading to the park, or slipping outside for lunch, I’m making the most of our very warm, sunny weather. But some days are just too hot to think, too hot to move, and certainly too hot to cook. For those sticky, sweaty, sweltering days, make one of these no-cook summer dishes. That means that you don’t have to turn on the stove or oven to enjoy a seasonally inspired meal for lunch or dinner. I want dishes I can toss together sans stove or oven, like crispy salads, cool soups, and crunchy sandwiches. And, thankfully, summer’s bounty is ready to provide. After dinner, cool off with a frozen treat like our no-churn ice creams or dairy-free sorbets. We're in the dog days of summer, when all you want to do is sit by the A/C with a pint of ice cream. Here, I’ve gathered 30 of our freshest no-cook dishes. Now, go outside and enjoy the day!
LifestyleNiagara Gazette

From the dietician: Get out of a dinner bind using an air fryer

QUESTION: Help! Our summer schedule is filled with all sorts of activities, and I’m struggling to find quick ways to get food on the family table. Are some of the gadgets out there worth the hype?. ANSWER: Summer is here! In addition to high temperatures, the summer season brings busy...
RecipesPost-Star

3. Pasta Chips Without the Air Fryer

While most pasta chip recipes use an air fryer to get the pasta extra crispy, those with limited kitchen space can still make this tasty TikTok trend in the oven. Just follow @himynameispriya’s recipe for oven baked pasta chips. 💙 Pasta chips 10/10 ##pastachips.
MLBseattlepi.com

Sur La Table's Warehouse Sale Has What Your Kitchen Is Missing

Sur La Table just opened up a sizable Warehouse Sale where the kitchenware company is offering discounts up to 50% off on cookware, appliances, cutlery, storage options and more. The best deals by far are on nonstick cookware, so if you’re in need of some new skillets or saucepans (if...
TV & VideosSHAPE

Air Fryer Pasta Chips Are the Genius New Snack from TikTok

There's definitely no shortage of delicious ways to make pasta, but there's a good chance you've never considered throwing it in the oven or air fryer and enjoying it as a snack. Yep, the latest TikTok food trend is a little something called pasta chips, and when you see how much of a game-changer this tasty viral trend is, you're going to toss that sad bag of store-bought chips for good.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to remove ice cream stains

Summer days and ice creams are a match made in heaven, but we’re partial to a scoop on a hot crumble or apple pie in the winter too! Whether you’re enjoying your ice cream on the beach or the sofa, here’s how to tackle spills. General directions. Ice cream is...
Shoppingpurewow.com

These Food Storage Containers Are Trending Hard (And 12 More That Will Transform Your Cluttered Pantry)

This most recent Amazon Prime Day, you stocked up on items for your workout and entertainment, but what really flew out the door was a humble little item that will stealthily change your life. We’re talking the unsung hero of your kitchen, the food storage container set. Inspired by our reader’s zeal for neatening up their cupboards, countertops and fridge, we’ve done a deep dive into the best 13 food storage containers on the market. Shop now, and you’ll never be searching for a top for that pasta salad you’re hauling to the family picnic.
RecipesDaily Californian

It’s time for you to buy an air fryer

In the world of kitchen appliances, there is one important item that you cannot escape from these days: an air fryer. Air fryers are the newest “it” kitchen gadget to grace the scene, following silicone non-stick baking mats and Keurig coffee makers. There is a 99.9% chance you probably know a person with one and they’ve already raved about its usefulness to you. But as more people get them and they’re integrated into more recipes, you might be interested in getting one for yourself. This list is for anyone that needs that push to get an air fryer.
RecipesJust a Taste

Parmesan Pasta Chips (Oven or Air Fryer)

Crispy carb lovers won’t want to miss this quick and easy recipe for Parmesan Pasta Chips, which you can whip up in your oven or air fryer. Well, the Internet has done it again! The latest viral recipe craze comes in the form of pasta chips. Yes, you read that correctly: Hot, crispy, crunchy and oh-so-cheese pasta chips.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

How To Make Pasta Chips In Your Air Fryer [VIDEO]

Two things made me incredibly happy during the pandemic, one was TikTok and the other was my air fryer. If you are thinking that it doesn't take much to please me, you would be right. Even though I've been accused of being hard to please by all of my husbands, both radio and real. Imagine how extremely mindblown happy I felt when TikTok chef, @feelgoodfoodie, made another of my favorite things in an air-fryer.
Shoppingdoityourself.com

9 Tiny Houses You Can Buy on Amazon

In our high-speed world, it’s no surprise online shopping has become a convenience few of us want to live without. From food to clothing to household supplies, Amazon has become the leader in all things "necessary." Now the company not only sells everything one might need inside their abode, they can send an entire house. A caveat, though—you won’t find free shipping with Amazon Prime membership, so expect to tack on an additional $4-5,000 for delivery service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy