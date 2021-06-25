Tower’s health manual air fryer oven has almost 50% off at Amazon and can cook everything from chips to cakes

The two-day shopping extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, but if you fear you’ve missed the boat, don’t worry – we’ve spotted a pretty impressive air fryer offer that’s still up for grabs on the retailer giant’s site.

Throwing together a meal after a long day can often feel like a chore, especially when you want something speedy, healthy, and actually enjoyable to eat. Even once you finally make a decision about what to serve, there’s still a lot of standing over hot pans and staring longingly through oven door windows to be done. That is, until you add an air fryer into the equation.

These nifty gadgets work by circulating hot air around your food so you can rustle up anything from homemade crispy chips to vegetables and cakes with no more than a teaspoon of oil. Timer settings also mean you can leave the appliance to its own devices knowing it’s got dinner sorted.

If this all sounds familiar and you’re tired of your usual dinnertime routine, this Tower model, which is currently almost half price on Amazon, is definitely one to add to your basket – but you’ll have to be quick, as the discount is only available for a limited time.

Grab a plate and read on for everything you need to know about the handy appliance, which might just be the next great addition to your cooking arsenal.

Tower health manual air fryer oven: £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

It’s rare we see a discount this big on air fryers, which is why we felt the need to bring this one to your attention.

We featured a similar Tower model – the rose gold vortx digital air fryer (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk ) – in our best air fryers round-up, where our reviewer said: “Chips and pizza had a serious yum factor, although nothing beat the rotisserie chicken, which was cooked to perfection in under an hour”, while they were also impressed with the machine’s versatility.

This more affordable Tower health air fryer is only £35.99, so you can whip up healthy meals with minimal effort at a price that beats the big name brands. Although it’s a budget option, you’ll still find grill, bake, roast and, of course, frying options, along with the necessary accessories, meaning everything from pizza to cakes is on the menu. Rest assured, there’ll be no burning fiascos either, as the gadget switches off automatically.

Using 80 per cent less oil than other conventional cooking methods, it’s a great option for those looking to make healthy changes to their diet without giving up their favourite dishes, while the rapid air circulation system saves both time and energy – good news for busy or eco-conscious cooks.

