Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Stunning ‘Dragon Man’ skull may be an elusive Denisovan—or a new species of human

By Ann Gibbons
Science Now
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 90 years ago, Japanese soldiers occupying northern China forced a Chinese man to help build a bridge across the Songhua River in Harbin. While his supervisors weren’t looking, he found a treasure: a remarkably complete human skull buried in the riverbank. He wrapped up the heavy cranium and hid it in a well to prevent his Japanese supervisors from finding it. Today, the skull is finally coming out of hiding, and it has a new name: Dragon Man, the newest member of the human family, who lived more than 146,000 years ago.

www.sciencemag.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Evolution#Skull#Human History#Human Species#Japanese#Chinese#Hebei Geo University#Neanderthals#Paleoanthropologist#The Geoscience Museum#Griffith University#The University Of Toronto#Natural History Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Hebei, CN
Country
Spain
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
ScienceCosmos

A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

An international group of archaeologists have discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of a distinct Homo population, which lived in and around modern-day Israel from about 420,000 to 120,000 years ago.
WildlifeWrcbtv.com

In fossilized dinosaur poop, scientists find hidden treasure

You might think fossilized feces are only full of crap, but new research on one specimen has turned up a hidden treasure: a 230-million-year-old, previously undiscovered beetle species. Named Triamyxa coprolithica, the tiny beetles are also the first insects to be described from fossilized feces -- or coprolites -- and...
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
WildlifePhys.org

Unusual prey: Spiders eating snakes

There are spiders that eat snakes. Observations of snake-eating spiders have been reported around the world. Two researchers from Basel and the US consolidated and analyzed over 300 reports of this unusual predation strategy. Spiders are primarily insectivores, but they occasionally expand their menu by catching and eating small snakes....
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists discover prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile in Australia

Scientists have discovered a new species of giant prehistoric crocodile that roamed south-east Queensland’s waterways millions of years ago, a finding which sheds more light on the evolutionary lineage of these large reptiles.According to the researchers, including Jorgo Ristevski from the University of Queensland in Australia, the new species, named Gunggamarandu maunala, is “one of the largest crocs to have ever inhabited” the continent.The genus name Gunggamarandu means “river boss,” and the species name maunala means “hole head” – referring to the large, hole-like openings located on top of the animal’s skull that served as a place for muscle attachment.“The name...
EnvironmentNewswise

Huge Volcanic Eruption Disrupted Climate but Not Human Evolution

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J. (July 9, 2021) -- A massive volcanic eruption in Indonesia about 74,000 years ago likely caused severe climate disruption in many areas of the globe, but early human populations were sheltered from the worst effects, according to a Rutgers-led study. The findings appear in the...
SciencePosted by
WHYY

Colder climates meant bigger bodies for ancient humans

Big bodies are good for cold places. That’s the gist of a foundational rule in ecology that has been around since the mid-1800s: Animals that live in colder places tend to have larger bodies, especially birds and mammals that need to regulate their body temperatures. For example, some of the largest whale and bear species have evolved in the coldest reaches of the planet.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Clues to The Collapse of a Maya Civilization Found in Ancient Human Feces

Human poop can reveal more than you might think, even when it's really, really old. In a new study of a Central American Maya civilization, samples of ancient feces have shown how the size of this community varied significantly in response to contemporary climate change. Researchers identified four distinct periods of population size shift as a reaction to particularly dry or particularly wet periods, which haven't all been documented before: 1350-950 BCE, 400-210 BCE, 90-280 CE, and 730-900 CE. In addition, the flattened poop piles show that the city of Itzan – which in the modern day would be in Guatemala – was...
ScienceBBC

India discovers new plant species in Antarctica

Indian scientists have discovered a new plant species in Antarctica. Polar biologists stumbled upon a species of moss during an expedition to the ice-covered continent in 2017. Identification is laborious, and it took the scientists five years to confirm that the species had been discovered for the first time. The...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

200-Million-Year-Old Fossil Sheds Light on the Evolution of How Dinosaurs Breathed

An international team of scientists has used high-powered X-rays at the European Synchrotron, the ESRF, to show how an extinct South African 200-million-year-old dinosaur, Heterodontosaurus tucki, breathed. The study was published in eLife on July 6, 2021. In 2016, scientists from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the...
Worldstudyfinds.org

Prehistoric skull unearthed in Israel may be evolution’s ‘missing link’

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — An unusual prehistoric skull unearthed in Israel may be the “missing link” in human evolution. An international team of scientists say the new species had a flat head, no chin, and huge teeth. The team is also calling the discovery “one of the most important anthropological findings of the last century.”
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Paleontologists discover new extinct pseudo-horse species

In modern times there are only a handful of mammals that belong to the same family as the horse, including horses, donkeys, and zebras. However, millions of years ago, hypomorph mammals were much more diverse than they are in modern times. Paleontologists have now discovered two new extinct pseudo-horse mammals that lived about 37 million years ago.
Worldhealththoroughfare.com

Nesher Ramla Homo – The Newly Discovered Ancient Human Species Of Israel

The researchers of Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem identified the fossilized remains of a prehistoric human formerly unknown to Science. The remains include a partial skull and jaw of an individual. They were uncovered at a site called Nesher Ramla. The researchers believe that they belong to the “last survivors” of a prehistoric human group that inhabited the planet between 140,000 and 120,000 years ago, a study published in the journal Science says.
WildlifeCourthouse News Service

New Triassic Beetle Species Found in Fossilized Poop

(CN) — Hidden in fossilized poop from a close relative of dinosaurs, paleontologists have discovered a new, 230-million-year-old beetle species in Poland. It’s the first time near-complete insects have been found in fossilized feces, making it a discovery that offers a new alternative to using amber — fossilized tree resin which only dates back to about 140-million years — to learn about the evolution of insects and food webs of certain time periods.
ScienceArkansas Online

'Dragon Man' shakes up humans' family tree

Scientists Friday announced that a fossilized skull that is at least 140,000 years old is a new species of ancient human, a finding that could change scientists' view of how -- and even where -- our species, Homo sapiens, evolved. The skull belonged to a mature male who had a...
WorldThe Weather Channel

China’s ‘Dragon Man’ Fossil Sheds New Light on Human-Origins; New Homo Species Deemed Our Closest Ancestral Relative

With fossils of early humans surfacing in various parts of Europe, Africa and China, the research interest in human evolution gained pace in the mid-1800s. Fossil remains have shed light on numerous aspects of the lives of early humans—walking postures, behavioural adaptations, preferable diets, tool use, among others. Yet, the debate over the evolutionary pathway of modern humans is far from settled. Even the prevailing notion that Neanderthals are our closest hominin relatives has been in question thanks to recent research.
ScienceFlorida Star

VIDEO: Yabba Dabba Rude: Early Man May Have Shacked Up With Neanderthals And Other Stone-Age Humans

Researchers from Germany who analyzed DNA taken from the well-known Denisova Cave in Siberia have discovered humans may have lived together with their close relatives — the Denisovans and Neanderthals — about 45,000 years ago. A recent study by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, included DNA analysis of 728 Pleistocene samples — the geological epoch […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy