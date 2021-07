Yuki Tsunoda has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Valtteri Bottas in Q3 at the Styrian Grand Prix, dropping him out of the top 10. The AlphaTauri rookie had completed his first timed lap in the final part of qualifying and was returning to the pits when Bottas caught him on the run to Turn 4. Tsunoda was on the racing line, and while he tried to move to the outside of the corner to allow Bottas to pass, the Finn complained he was held up and the stewards agreed, dropping Tsunoda from eighth to 11th on the grid and promoting Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and George Russell.