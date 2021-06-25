Cancel
The Power behind InnoPower

Indianapolis Recorder
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driving force behind InnoPower is a former Defensive End in the NFL, Emil Ekiyor. Celebrating victories is a big part of the culture within InnoPower and that’s why they launched the Minority Business Week Conference a few years ago. Over 400 people were in attendance for the Inaugural conference, and this year’s event drew over 1200 attendees. The success of the InnoPower conference proved that people of color were yearning for a shared platform to support others. Eleven Fifty Academy strongly supports InnoPower and was honored to be a title sponsor for this year’s conference.

