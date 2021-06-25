Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

EXPLAINER: Is Minnesota doing enough to limit evictions?

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKC9D_0afDriF800
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.

Landlords successfully challenged the order in court, arguing that they also had bills to pay. They pointed out that tenants could access more than $45 billion in federal money set aside to help pay rents and related expenses.

Advocates for tenants say the distribution of the money has been slow and that more time is needed to distribute it and repay landlords. Without an extension, they feared a spike in evictions and lawsuits seeking to boot out tenants who are behind on their rent.

As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they would face eviction within the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. The survey measures the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic every two weeks through online responses from a representative sample of U.S. households.

Here’s the situation in Minnesota:

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF THE EVICTION MORATORIUM IN MINNESOTA?

Finding an “off ramp” for the state’s eviction moratorium was one of the priorities for the Legislature’s special session this month. Negotiators announced a bipartisan agreement June 14 that they said would offer strong protections and clear timelines for people who owe back rent to secure assistance, which is paid directly to landlords.

Landlords would be required to send notices to tenants who are behind on their rent 15 days prior to eviction. Tenants who have claimed but not yet received state rental assistance would be protected from eviction through June 1, 2022.

Walz has said he would sign whatever “off ramp” the state’s divided Legislature is able to pass.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP MINNESOTANS FACING EVICTION?

Minnesota is making $672 million in federal aid available through RentHelpMN.org to tenants in need, although landlords and tenant advocates say the program’s rules are too cumbersome and that the pace of payments has been too slow. To qualify, an applicant’s household income may not exceed 80% of the median income of an applicant’s home county. Applicants can ask for retroactive help back to March 13, 2020, and up to three months of future rent, for a total of 15 months’ worth.

According to the PolicyLink National Equity Atlas dashboard, 62,000 Minnesota households are behind on their rent — an average of $3,300 per household for a total of $207 million in total rent debt.

HOW ARE MINNESOTA COURTS HANDLING EVICTIONS?

The governor’s moratorium put most eviction lawsuits on hold. The Minnesota Multi Housing Association, which represents landlords who own about half of the state’s rental units, filed suit in federal court on June 14 to try to force an end to the moratorium, though the case may become moot if the off ramp legislation passes. The trade group argued that Walz’s moratorium, which was broader than the CDC’s, allowed for only “extreme exceptions” that had proven impossible to meet in practice, such as when a tenant endangers other tenants or causes serious property damage.

The association also said threats of prosecution by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison had chilled landlords’ efforts to evict problem tenants in all but the most egregious circumstances. The group said Ellison brought at least four enforcement actions in just over a month after the moratorium was imposed and threatened several others.

WHAT IS THE AFFORDABILITY IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?

Minneapolis, St. Paul and some other Minnesota cities traditionally have tight rental housing markets, although vacancy rates have risen amid the pandemic and following the unrest over the killing of George Floyd last summer. As of May, the overall median monthly rent in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area had risen by 0.8% over the last year, to $1,468, according to a report released June 16 by Realtor.com. Median rents for a two-bedroom apartment rose by 4.9%, to $1,750.

Efforts are underway to put rent control measures on the November ballot in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

It’s hard to say how much homelessness might increase once evictions ramp up. State Rep. Michael Howard, a Democrat from Richfield who was one of the lead negotiators in crafting the off ramp plan, said it would provide some of the strongest protections for renters anywhere in the country. One indication of the scope of renter concern, however, is recent census data showing that 16,759 state residents were concerned they could be evicted within two months.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
273K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Richfield, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Lawsuits#Legislature#Ap#The U S Census Bureau#Cdc#Realtor Com#State#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Minnesota StateGrand Forks Herald

Minnesota lawmakers leave walleye limit unchanged

ST. PAUL -- Outdoor enthusiasts may remember the 2021 Minnesota Legislature, which adjourned this past week, more for what it didn’t do than what it did, which was very little of note as far as new rules for hunting, angling and other outdoor activities go. Proposals were introduced, discussed, debated...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Minnesota AG asks judge to modify sentencing memo for Derek Chauvin

July 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has requested a Hennepin County judge to modify the sentencing memorandum of former police officer Derek Chauvin to indicate that children who witnessed the death of George Floyd were traumatized. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 and...
Minnesota Statebrooklynpark.org

Minnesota’s Eviction Moratorium Is Coming To An End

As of June 29, the eviction moratorium off ramp process has begun. Governor Walz signed a bill to enact HF 4, now Chapter 8, to establish a timeline for lifting the moratorium. Key dates for renters and property managers are listed below. Starting July 14: You can be evicted if...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Too much or not enough: Latino workers in Minnesota describe one pandemic, but two very different economies

This story is a collaboration between MinnPost and Sahan Journal. Eloy Bravo’s biggest passion is his kitchen, which he compares to an artist’s studio space. There, four regular cooks work around the clock, preparing dishes from a mixture of recipes. Some come from Bravo’s own family, from the Puebla state in Mexico. Others come from friends in Minnesota. Once in a while, Bravo’s employees suggest new menu items.
Clark County, NVthenevadaindependent.com

The eviction moratoriums are starting to do more harm than good

A group of people, many with eviction notices, wait out side the Las Vegas Justice Court ClerkÕs Office on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Let’s get something straight out of the gate — the eviction moratoriums have been as much a bailout to corporate landlords and property owners as they were a bailout for tenants.
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

EXPLAINER: How Oklahoma evictions might spike after July

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire on July 31st, raising concerns that thousands of Oklahoma residents will be unable to afford their rent and could be booted from their homes. The state has set aside $260 million...
Michigan Statecbslocal.com

Michigan Court Won’t Extend Voting Redistricting Deadline

LANSING, Mich (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to extend the deadline for drawing new legislative and congressional maps despite a delay in census redistricting data. The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, whose members have been meeting since September 2020, asked the court in April to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
Texas StatePress Democrat

Citizens, not the state, will enforce new abortion law in Texas

People across the country may soon be able to sue abortion clinics, doctors and anyone helping a woman get an abortion in Texas, under a new state law that contains a legal innovation with broad implications for the American court system. The provision passed the Texas Legislature this spring as...
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Hundreds of Texans line up to testify on GOP voting bill

Nearly 3oo members of the public signed up to testify on a GOP-passed voting bill in the Texas Legislature that includes extensive new restrictions, according to the Texas Tribune. State of play: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature is considering the measure in overlapping committee hearings expected to go late into the...
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.

Comments / 3

Community Policy